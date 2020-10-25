COVID-19 effect: What writers feel about bookstores shutting down

For Satyarth Nayak, screenwriter and author of the bestselling novel “The Emperor's Riddles”, the sorcery of words is what egged him on. “Commercial aspects are crucial too but they are not the sole determinant. Authoring book are always a dicey path. It depends on how long one is willing to roll the dice,” he says, and believes that on the upside, the pandemic has given rise to captive readers. “The lockdown has forced us all to remain indoors for much longer periods of time than ever before. This, in a way, has turned many into captive readers as there’s little else to do besides washing dishes and watching Netflix. I hope this means people are reading more than usual which is always great news for authors. Also, virtual interviews and discussions are reaching a lot more people in this pandemic era which gives writers great visibility. Lockdown is forcing people to spend lot more time on social media and this makes virtual chats a good way to stay in circulation.”

This is just a transitory period and not an ‘era’