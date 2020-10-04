FPJ Exclusive: From wealth creation to spirituality, Sadhguru answers a volley of questions

1. Around the world, people are losing jobs and cannot pay interest on their house and vehicles. What is your advice to them?

We do not know when we will reach a “post-Corona” time. So short-term job losses, and a whole lot of people without any direction, looks inevitable. But we need to understand we are a developing nation, and still there are lot of things to be done. Especially in the coming two years, people should not just sit back and wait for employment. That mentality should go. Every one of them should see how they can find a solution for the many problems which exist in our society, and by providing these solutions they must make a living. They must thrive, grow, innovate and create tremendous possibilities for the nation. An employer's ability to provide employment has been considerably reduced with the fall in GDP growth. So in the next two years self-employment will definitely rise in a big way.

2. Social relations are breaking up and where relationships exist are mostly temporary in nature. What is your view?

Relationships are necessary to exist in the world. You may not get married or raise a family, but you still have relationships with anything and everything around you. Whether you keep them beautiful or ugly is the only choice you have. For most people, though relationships initially bring joy, after a while they only bring anxiety. This happens because we have been building relationships out of compulsiveness, not out of choice. Because of physical, emotional or psychological compulsiveness, you are building relationships of different types. If you are not okay by yourself, if you are using the other person to fill in the gap, it will be constant trouble. If you really want to have absolutely fantastic relationships no matter where you go, first, you need to establish yourself as a joyful human being.

3. Today, social media and news channels are making a lot of noise. How do you think such things will change the course of society as such?

For me, social media is a tremendous tool. I can sit here and talk to the entire world. When did we have such a possibility before? So if we want to transform humanity, this is the time. Whether we are going to mess ourselves up or transform human population with social media is left to us. Once I spoke to a social media expert in the US who told me that seventy percent of the content accessed on internet is pornography, and that millions of children, below fifteen years of age, are sold on the internet every year. When I heard this, I decided to get on social media. Now I am everywhere making more noise. It is against all my aesthetics, but I have made myself like this because I think we have to turn this around. Technology should deliver to humanity that which is positive, not negative. When we have the power to speak to the entire world, we have to speak the right language so the future generations imbibe what is best for them. If all of you get a little loud, I could tone myself down a bit.

4. Has the pandemic hit ‘The rally of rivers’ initiatives? What is the progress made under that initiative?

Over 60 lakh saplings have been distributed so far to farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Undeterred by challenges, farmers, government officers and the Nadi Veeras are working with committed zeal for 11 million saplings to take root in the farmlands of the Cauvery river basin this planting season. The dedication of our volunteers, risking their own personal health and well-being, and above all technology, media, and the cooperation from the forest officials and the Agriculture Ministry has made the difference.

5. How can the Cauvery Calling project help India meet its Carbon Sink Target under the 2030 goals of the Paris agreement on carbon sequestration? Do you think climate change is an area where India can be a vishwaguru to the world?

Recently I was part of the “One Trillion Tree” initiative at the World Economic Forum. Scientists made calculations that if you plant one trillion trees, in fifteen years’ time, the trees will absorb carbon from emissions in the last fifty years. The impact of a tree planted in a tropical region on the climate is approximately three to eight times of trees planted in a temperate region. So it is especially important that we plant in the tropical belt of this planet. That is one reason why we are focusing on the Cauvery River basin – because we can be most effective there.