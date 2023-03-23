THESE 7 superfoods you must feed your pet this summer

Pic: Freepik

Summer is here, and with it comes the sweltering heat. While humans have various ways of keeping themselves cool, our pets can't do much except pant and drink water. As responsible pet owners, it is our duty to ensure that our furry friends stay healthy and comfortable during this season. One way to do this is by feeding them foods that can help keep their body cool. Here are seven such foods that you can give to your pets this summer.

Watermelon: This juicy fruit is an excellent source of hydration for both humans and pets. It contains a high percentage of water and is rich in vitamins A and C, which can help improve your pet's immune system.

Cucumber: Another food that is high in water content is cucumber. It can help your pet stay hydrated and cool during the hot summer months and also contains essential nutrients like vitamin K and potassium.

Coconut Water: Coconut water is a natural electrolyte that can help keep your pet hydrated during the summer. It is also rich in potassium and magnesium, which can help regulate blood pressure and keep your pet's muscles functioning correctly.

Yogurt: Yogurt is an excellent source of probiotics, which can help improve your pet's digestive system. It also contains calcium and protein, which are essential for your pet's overall health.

Sweet Potato: Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber, which can help improve your pet's digestion. They are also rich in vitamin A, which can help improve your pet's eyesight.

Salmon: Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help improve your pet's skin and coat. It is also rich in protein, which is essential for your pet's muscle growth and repair.

Blueberries: Blueberries are a great source of antioxidants, which can help improve your pet's immune system. They are also low in calories and high in fiber, making them a great snack for your pet during the summer.

Feeding your pet these foods can help keep them healthy and comfortable during the summer months. However, it is essential to remember that moderation is key. Too much of any food can cause digestive problems in your pet. Make sure to consult your veterinarian before introducing any new foods to your pet's diet. Additionally, always provide your pet with plenty of fresh water and keep them in a cool, shaded area to help them beat the heat.

(Dr Adarsh J, Asst Techno-commercial & Product Manager, Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd)

