The Hungry Happy Hippy: Unusual foods... Can eating give you an adrenaline rush?

They say you are what you eat. But the things that people ingest as part of their diet can be seriously strange. What's a delicacy to one can be completely devoid of taste to another. What's humdrum to some, can be horrific to another and incredibly exotic to a third.

Many communities in the world eat worms and even in India, silkworms are commonly consumed by the people of Meghalaya and some parts of Assam. And insects, already a part of many traditional tribal diets, have been lauded as the food of the future, providing protein in the most sustainable way.

When I travelled through the tribal areas in Chhattisgarh recently, I did ask about the red ant chutney it's famous for but sadly, no one had any at hand. It may not be live red ants with a hint of lemongrass like the menu at René Redzepi's Noma in Copenhagen once served, but it's said to be very tasty nevertheless.