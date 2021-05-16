The Hungry Happy Hippy: Traversing through the world of hydroponic farming

Flashback Flashback to Summer 2012, when I was at singer Lucky Ali’s home in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, for an interview and photoshoot with him and his family. I tried to engage him on his music, his childhood and the shiny Mini Cooper parked outside their chic home. But, apart from his kids, the only thing that brought a sparkle to his eyes and animated his conversation, was when he started to explain the concept of hydroponics to me! Always a man ahead of his time, the singer had already figured that this was the farming of the future and was directing all his energies into it.

Hydroponic farming has since caught the imagination of many city slickers looking to give up their corporate careers to do something more soul-satisfying and close to nature. They won’t exactly be digging in dirt, as hydroponics is a type of horticulture where crops are grown without soil, where the roots extend into a liquid nutrient solution or moist inert materials. But it isn’t just those that are wet behind the ears who are getting into this exciting enterprise. Even traditional farming conglomerates have recognised how lucrative hydroponics can be. Over the last decade, several indoor and outdoor farms have sprung up across the country. They do make sense, as much less land is needed, the water consumption is said to be reduced by as much as 80 per cent as they use recycled water, and the output is not subject to the vagaries of the weather.