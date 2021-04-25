The Hungry Happy Hippy: Shuffling our way through the pandemic

The Running Man dance step is pretty apt for the times we are in. After all, doesn’t it feel like we’ve been running in place but not really getting anywhere since this time last year? But, dark humour aside, Shuffling or Shuffle Dance has really caught on worldwide, especially on social media.

Everyone and their uncle is popping on videos, both solo and synchronised. It looks like a lot of fun and a way to keep fit minus any major gear. So, I thought, I should get shuffling too. I watched some online tutorials to get into the groove. The slide wasn’t that hard – Mumbaikars are pretty adept at side-stepping unmentionable stuff we encounter on the sidewalks. And the stomp? Well, they do call it the ‘roach killer’ for a reason! But to truly kill it like an influencer, I realise you need to have so much more than talent. And now that location, location, location is moot (we’re all stuck at home!), getting the look is everything.

I scrolled through all the videos by Los Angeles-based actor and my favourite famous shuffle dancer Kelli Erdmann (@kelladactyl). Apart from Happy Kelli’s cute smile, I saw that boiler suits in pop hues and hot, male co-stars are the must-have accessories to be a shuffle diva. As Hollywood hunks aren’t considered pandemic essentials, I went ahead and ordered a clutch of jumpsuits. Now that they’re here, I’m halfway to Shuffleville.