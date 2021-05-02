The Hungry Happy Hippy: Couch-surfing amid the pandemic... Travel junkies are finding solace in virtual tours

A few weeks ago, an American woman reached out to me to conduct a virtual tour of Mumbai for 300 colleagues that work together at a multinational company. All she wants is an interesting talk around a stunning visual presentation. Now, this is a relatively easy thing for me to do even in lockdown, as I have thousands of Mumbai photographs and videos (as a longstanding Bombayphile even before I started doing city tours for foreign visitors a decade ago), loads of guiding experience and enough tech savvy to make it a reality. Besides, I’ve already done a live webinar on the city’s hidden treasures for Maharashtra Tourism’s official Facebook page last year that garnered more than 8,000 views. Another woman, this time from Tel Aviv in Israel, had contacted me at the start of this year to check if I’d be able to do live tours while walking around the city for a remote audience. We went back and forth on the logistics until the second wave hit and washed away the plans. For now.

To research the possibilities while I wait, I’ve been doing a deep dive into various virtual offerings. It’s really got me pondering on how going online for what used to essentially be a completely offline activity, can actually be a lot of fun for travellers. You may be doing the right thing and staying home but, if you’re anything like me, you probably still feel intense fernweh (that craving for travel or distant places) in every pore.