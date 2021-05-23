The Hungry Happy Hippy: Enter the world of board games and community gaming... where fun is taken rather seriously

Our national sport is field hockey and our national passion cricket. But with outdoor games outlawed of late, many are turning to games that can not only be played indoors, but also exercise the mind. Board games have kept many families occupied and sane through these tough times.

I’ve had a lifelong love affair with the gameverse. Most have played the usual Ludo and Snakes & Ladders as children. Some progressed to Monopoly and UNO. I was lucky that I had a family that introduced me to Scrabble and Chess when I was five and made me keen to discover other games all through life.

In the 80s, my grandma taught me the vintage, very British, Lexicon; somebody gifted us the fab French card game set around road races called Mille Bornes; while a travelling aunt brought us back the popular strategy game Risk. In primary school, I had simple games like Pay Day, which taught me the value of money (and perhaps got me hooked to shopping for groceries!), the detective game Cluedo and more complex ones like the electronically-enhanced Stop Thief! and Scotland Yard, where a team of cops try to catch a mysterious Mr X. I even had two friends from my building, brothers whose dad was a stock exchange broker, create their own stock market game way before similar ones hit the stores in India.