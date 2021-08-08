Social gendering: Why should a man always be told to 'man' up... it's ok not to be ok!

Men can’t cry, women can. Men can’t express deep emotion, but women can. Men go to work, and they provide. They are seen as individuals who, whether they like it or not, have to do that ‘shitty job’, have to meet targets and perform well.

A man lazing around, not working, will often be regarded a bum. A man is expected to single-mindedly focus on his career. The notions have their pros and cons. Is life as chronological as we deem it to be? Not always.

Psychotherapist Aleeka Kumar hopes for things to loosen up to bring in a more equal system. “Boys don’t have to be so one-dimensional, and men need better role models to make the shift to being more balanced. It is the hardening of roles whereby a man makes the money, and the women sit at home, where the problem arises. Men need to take steps to engage in the home,” says Kumar.