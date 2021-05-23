Covid-19: Experts share insights on how to care for pets when a pet parent tests positive

Pet boarding facilities have proved to be reasonable and dependable when pet parents have been tested COVID positive and need to isolated. The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed a few dos and don’ts on its website to protect pets during the pandemic. It has stated that a few pets have got infected after close contact with humans, and adds that in most cases the infection is mild and that they often recover fully. A serious COVID-19 infection in a pet is extremely rare, says the CDC. It adds “the risk of pets spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low”.

Keep your pet from the virus

Hygiene is of utmost importance during the pandemic. Even for your pets. Keeping them clean and away from an infected person are necessary, say vets. Ahmedabad-based vet Dr Ritesh Patel says, “Pets tend to be asymptomatic. But we still don’t have enough data. However, if one wants to test a pet for COVID, one can get it done through the same RT-PCR kit.”