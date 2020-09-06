The Indie comes home: Adoption of Indian dog breeds is on the rise

The Narayans chose a rather quiet looking dog, sitting in a corner, from NGO Welfare of Stray Dogs’ (WSD’s) adoption mela. That was more than 15 years ago. The dog, which thereafter came to be their pet and moved into their house, had a personality that could win anyone over. Since their first stray the family has adopted two more strays and the dog they currently have, Missy, was part of a movie on adoption by WSD released a few weeks ago. The movie was made to encourage adoption of strays, mongrel or street dogs, and to create awareness about the sterilisation of strays and inspire people to donate to the cause. The movie (with the tag line ‘Don’t buy a dog. Adopt an Indie’) was produced by production company Another Idea and is seen acting as the canine voice for the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement.

In a big city, like Mumbai or down south in beachy Chennai or another big city like IT hub Bengaluru, in urban homes, Indian dog breeds are becoming popular choice for adoption. The urban, the educated, the compassionate, are quickly seeing the value of Indian dogs. Says Mumbai-based Vishal Sampat, a customer experience professional at an Indian bank, “There is a growing consciousness among people about animals and their well-being. During the lockdown, people have grown more sensitive to animals, birds and nature. Adopting a stray gives one perspective, and is often an opportunity for one to become a better human being. Taking in a pet is not always about being in a race to show off a fancy breed… When I adopted Tiger, my dog (an Indian stray), he was injured, had a bleeding ear and had probably been attacked or run over. In that state we found him right outside my house. He was looking for help. And so I started looking after him. At first I called up WSD for help. They came and looked at him, and after he was healed I thought 'chala jayega', but he didn’t leave and continued hanging out at my doorstep. And so I decided to adopt him and brought him into the house. My chief goal was to make him more confident, happier and healthier. Stray dogs are often adopted because someone was compassionate and wanted to save them from a dire situation they saw the dog in. I have often observed that. I have friends who have done the same. Helped injured strays and given them a home.”