Lockdown effect: Dog adoption sees an upsurge in Mumbai

Shireen Gandhy in a Facebook post on her timeline speaks about how she can go on and on about Lockey and Miel’s ‘dog-tastic’ stories, where the friendship between the two is a sight for sore eyes. Her son Areesh tells us that the two lockdown-acquired pets have very different personalities. Lockey scares easily, but has outlined his place in the Gandhy-Jungalwala household as the boss of Miel. Miel on the other hand is submissive, having had more positive puppy experiences to draw from and submits to dominating and yet shy Lockey. Lockey likes to be alone and away from people in a corner, Miel seems more playful and is comfortable walking on a leash, shares Areesh Jungalwala.

“When Lockey came in April, he had a fever. My dad had fears about animals being carriers of coronavirus. And the puppy didn’t look healthy. When we got him we looked after him and socialised him, since I like my dog to be approachable by other dogs. He then got more comfortable and so we decided to get him a little friend, Miel. Miel, on the other hand, is extremely playful, happy and jumpy. Lockey has a more reactive temperament. (Having adopted two dogs during lockdown) it’s the most amount of joy anyone can have,” says the Bandra resident.

Nerul resident Harshil Momaya was always a dog lover. Having grown up amidst stray dogs in the city proper, (in more meagre circumstances), Momaya always wanted a dog of his own. When the shutdown was declared this March, Momaya and his family started pondering about getting what they always wanted. A pet. A dog who would be everyone’s bestie. That’s how Momaya got Shadow, a two-year-old silky, black Labrador. Momaya has even begun a page on Instagram for Shadow where he puts up the little guy’s antics in pictures. On the terrace, snoozing, and generally making friends with Instagram before any other dog his age and of his ilk! Adds Momaya, “After my father passed away my mother was lonely. So we thought let’s adopt a dog. I would follow a lot of social media pet related pages because of our growing interest. Before we adopted Shadow, we were asked questions (just like what is done when children are adopted to test the intent of a probable parent), like what we would feed him and other pet care related questions. After getting Shadow the entire vibration in my house changed. I train Shadow myself. All they need is love. No training required!”