Coronavirus lockdown: Cycling is Mumbaikars' latest obsession

Many of us Mumbaikars who loved our public transport, our BEST buses, our trains and our Ubers found that this wasn’t such a bad idea anyway. The above were no longer easily available, and the fear to cycle on formerly chaotic and bursting with traffic roads was diminishing.

Raina Mehta Ranney, a Cuffe Parade-based physiotherapist was always afraid of getting pushed aside by the cars in the world before the pandemic. That was her greatest fear cycling on the Bombay roads. “Today the roads are a lot emptier. Whether 5 pm or 10 am, whenever my husband and I venture out it’s no problem. One sees a lot of people generally enjoying the outdoors today which wasn’t the case earlier. This is a great way for people to get their fix of fitness and also combine that with the outdoors. It’s also an activity where one doesn’t have to be close to anyone. I have been cycling around two or three times a week for almost two months and it’s been fine. Even if one goes on a group cycling trip, the activity is such that there is enough social distance. People are cycling more today because it’s how they can feel good after hours of spending time in front of a screen. One feels freshened up instantly.”

Ranney tells us that she doesn’t mind waking an hour or two earlier to pursue a brand-new passion even when vehicles have become more numerable on Mumbai’s roads later on. The purchase of a new cycle by her is a commitment to the hobby even post the pandemic.

Varun Mowar, management consultant at a prominent multinational, a resident of Lower Parel, has the same thoughts. He too decided to buy a cycle rather than simply rent one. He wants to make the habit a permanent one where he combines gyming workouts of weight and strength training with this cardio workout of cycling in the city. Being someone who feels odd without working out at least 3-4 times a week Mowar decided that it was time to invest in a cycle. He does long distance rides and uses an Apple watch to track his heartbeat and the speed at which he is travelling. He also likes how cycling is a ‘low-impact’ exercise activity for the knees, unlike running which might cause greater wear and tear. “I go all the way to Napean Sea Road, NCPA, Marine Drive and back. I’m even planning on going to Bandra bandstand soon.” Sometimes Mowar stops by bistros in South Mumbai which are open for takeaways where they give you a breakfast on the go. “It’s fun to sit outside and eat.”

Revealing that cycling can be a luxe hobby, Mowar says that he didn’t have a budget when he purchased his city bike. He wanted the best and he went in for a German bicycle complete with tail lights and helmet. “Comfort was a priority and I didn’t want my body to hurt while being on the cycle. Therefore I got a comfortable, high-quality long-distance cycle. It’s great to cruise along and stop by the Worli Sea Face in beautiful Mumbai. I’m usually cursing the Bombay traffic but today it’s not that chaotic.”