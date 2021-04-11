Travel trends: Four best glamping spots in India where you should definitely go for a rich and rustic retreat!

Having become one of the biggest travel trends of the 21st century, truly picking up speed today, Glamping – Glamourous Camping is the new ‘it’ way of camping. You get the luxury, and you get the rustic, hillbilly outdoor experience. The British royal family (let’s forget their feuds for a while!) loves their African safaris in Kenya and other luxury outdoor resorts in the Bush.

In India, travellers who want to do something exquisite and not run-of-the-mill, like a regular hotel stay, are looking at ‘Glamping’ options. Lonavala, Ranthambore, Alibaug, Goa, the countries wild and motley National Parks with all kinds of nature at one’s behest, tea estates, and hill stations, today have glamping options on offer. This is how one gets to live in style and still feel grounded.

Here we list some of India’s greatest glamping experiences. Many times glamping is defined by a range of outdoor accommodation that includes tree houses, princely tents, villas and even residential properties turned into resorts, all set in nature. Take a look and book your Glamping experience now. These give you remoteness and the fresh, untainted air of faraway climes, together. Model Mariette Valsan recently took time out to live out the new trend, at a resort surrounded by hills and lakes, in Guatape, Colombia. Shares she about the property Bosko designed expressly to ‘Glamp’, “Bosko has been named one of the best Glamping sites in the world by Vogue. I have always wanted to experience camping but was reluctant to jump into something like the Mt. Everest base camp trek. So I figured Glamping, which is much more comfortable, is a great way to introduce myself to the idea. The beautiful heated sky pools there were one of my favourite features. With the increased awareness of the need to be eco-friendly and to care for the planet, eco-resorts are on the rise (today)”.