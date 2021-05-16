Simply Su-Jok: Manage the moving navel and its side effects

The navel, commonly known as Belly Button, and which is called ‘Nabhi’ in Hindi is referred as the gateway to life and spirit. The navel which is clinically known as Umbilicus, is a protruding, flat, or hollowed area on the abdomen at the attachment site of the umbilical cord, from where all nourishment is received by the fetus in the embryonic state.
In India, the shifting of Solar Plexus or navel displacement is called Nabhi Chadna or Tharan Chadna and it is similar to imbalance which occurs within the spinal cord. Imbalance or shifting of the navel and stomach muscles (rectus abdominus) also occurs, in most cases the navel will take a move in either an upward or downward direction; only sometimes a sideways movement occurs. The displacement is directly connected with the navel, nerves, stomach muscles and movement of Prana, and will affect each of these in some manner.
Normally, this problem corresponds to weakening of ligaments related to large intestine. The problem is said to occur more in women and may produce unaccountable menstrual pain and excessive or scanty bleeding. The ailments caused by this particular trouble usually involve only the abdominal area.
Navel displacement could happen due to running, unbalanced jumping, picking heavy objects, a sudden twisting or bending movement, frequent sexual activity etc. Symptoms are varied according to the direction of movement. For instance:
(1) Intestinal and menstrual pain, prostrate, heart burn, insomnia, coughing etc. could be a sign of solar plexus displacement. The above-mentioned problems may be solved if there is an upper pull.
(2) If there is upper pull towards the left then it affects the lower right hip, right leg, stomach, spleen and may lead to digestive problems.
(3) Pull in the left affects the right side, kidneys and intestines.
(4) Pull down left hip creates tension and pain in the upper right affects the liver, gall bladder, duodenum, right kidney, sometimes pain in the lumbar plexus or left leg. Pull down also causes intestinal pain.
(5) Bad dreams, bladder issues and troubled mental health.
(6) Right hip pull causes tension in the upper left which affects the pancreas, stomach and spleen, left kidney, sometimes there is pain in the lumbar plexus or the right leg.
(7) Pull to the right affects the left side kidney and intestine.
(8) Pull to the upper right affects the lower left hip and left leg, the liver and the gall bladder, intestinal troubles.
The role played by the navel is recognized mostly in Ayurveda, Unani systems of medicine and Tibb Arabi. (Native Arab Medicine), but not in Allopathy, Homeopathy, and other systems. A healthy navel center increases physical energy, brightens the aura of the body, enhances physical attraction and beauty. It keeps the person, active and energetic, stress free, makes the nerves and muscles active, increases the memory, and produces healthy semen. Navel is deeply related to our digestive system, hence any imbalance in navel leads to sour belches.
It is advisable to check the position of the solar plexus before starting a treatment. The solar plexus is like the mains springs of a watch. Unless it is set right, treatment may not give the desired result.
Indications of Solar Plexus imbalance:
Join both your palms together and try to match the lines of both palms and base of the little fingers with each other. If the top lines do not match it indicates imbalance in solar plexus (Refer Fig .1). Another method is to make the patient lie on a flat surface and join the toes of both the feet together. If there is imbalance then one of the toes will be taller than the other.
Belly button care: It is important to keep the navel clean as it is otherwise a source of many bacterial infections. Wash daily with a mild antibacterial soap and water. Use your wash cloth or sponge to get inside your belly button and clean out any dirt that’s inside. You can also use a saltwater solution to clean your belly button. Always wipe and dry the inside of your navel properly after you bathe.
Following are the two simplest ways to cure Navel Displacement
1. Make the patient lay comfortably on back, chin up and both feet closed together with tows pointing straight up. Observe closely both the tows. One of the tows shall be lower than the other if the patient is suffering from the navel displacement. The normal person not suffering from navel displacement shall be found having both tows equal in height. Now, at a distance of 4-6 fingers from the ankle towards the knee, press the points 4-6 times along the sheen below the bone with your both hands. Do it to both the legs. Observe both the tows again. You will now find both the tows having equal height. The displaced navel has come back to its original position. Ask the patient to turn slowly on one side and get up smoothly. Then, make the patient eat some light snacks or food.
2. Keep your right palm vertically above the elbow joint of the left hand and try to touch the thumb of the left hand on the left shoulder with a jerk. Repeat the action five times. In the same way, do it with the right hand and verify if the small finger joints are in line with each other. (Refer Fig. 2)
Tips to avoid navel displacement
1. Don’t lift any object with a sudden jerk.
2. Don’t lift heavy objects on an empty stomach.
3. Walk smoothly. Don’t put whole pressure on one foot/leg while walking.
4. Don’t lift the weight beyond the capacity of your physical body.
5. Don’t remain empty-stomach for long durations.
6. Learn the Yoga-Asanas and Pranayama properly under the guidance of some competent Yoga-practitioner before doing any Yoga-Asana on your own.
