Simply Su-Jok: Manage the moving navel and its side effects

The navel, commonly known as Belly Button, and which is called ‘Nabhi’ in Hindi is referred as the gateway to life and spirit. The navel which is clinically known as Umbilicus, is a protruding, flat, or hollowed area on the abdomen at the attachment site of the umbilical cord, from where all nourishment is received by the fetus in the embryonic state.

In India, the shifting of Solar Plexus or navel displacement is called Nabhi Chadna or Tharan Chadna and it is similar to imbalance which occurs within the spinal cord. Imbalance or shifting of the navel and stomach muscles (rectus abdominus) also occurs, in most cases the navel will take a move in either an upward or downward direction; only sometimes a sideways movement occurs. The displacement is directly connected with the navel, nerves, stomach muscles and movement of Prana, and will affect each of these in some manner.

Normally, this problem corresponds to weakening of ligaments related to large intestine. The problem is said to occur more in women and may produce unaccountable menstrual pain and excessive or scanty bleeding. The ailments caused by this particular trouble usually involve only the abdominal area.

Navel displacement could happen due to running, unbalanced jumping, picking heavy objects, a sudden twisting or bending movement, frequent sexual activity etc. Symptoms are varied according to the direction of movement. For instance:

(1) Intestinal and menstrual pain, prostrate, heart burn, insomnia, coughing etc. could be a sign of solar plexus displacement. The above-mentioned problems may be solved if there is an upper pull.

(2) If there is upper pull towards the left then it affects the lower right hip, right leg, stomach, spleen and may lead to digestive problems.

(3) Pull in the left affects the right side, kidneys and intestines.

(4) Pull down left hip creates tension and pain in the upper right affects the liver, gall bladder, duodenum, right kidney, sometimes pain in the lumbar plexus or left leg. Pull down also causes intestinal pain.

(5) Bad dreams, bladder issues and troubled mental health.

(6) Right hip pull causes tension in the upper left which affects the pancreas, stomach and spleen, left kidney, sometimes there is pain in the lumbar plexus or the right leg.

(7) Pull to the right affects the left side kidney and intestine.

(8) Pull to the upper right affects the lower left hip and left leg, the liver and the gall bladder, intestinal troubles.

The role played by the navel is recognized mostly in Ayurveda, Unani systems of medicine and Tibb Arabi. (Native Arab Medicine), but not in Allopathy, Homeopathy, and other systems. A healthy navel center increases physical energy, brightens the aura of the body, enhances physical attraction and beauty. It keeps the person, active and energetic, stress free, makes the nerves and muscles active, increases the memory, and produces healthy semen. Navel is deeply related to our digestive system, hence any imbalance in navel leads to sour belches.