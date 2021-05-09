Simply Su-Jok: Tips to stay strong against COVID-19

Most cases of Covid-19 where the person has been vaccinated have been mild. The main concern has been to ensure that the SpO2 (or blood oxygen) level stays over 94. The practice of Mudra brings relief in most of the problems where weakness, breathing, cough and stuffy nose are involved.

Then, for aggravated cases, there are free flowing recommendations by all and sundry to run and get a CT scan of the chest. Please note, the doctors can diagnose the health of your blood from the blood reports, and since the health of the blood is directly connected to lungs, know when and when not to suggest a CT scan. If your SpO2 readings are 94 and above, there is no real need to jump the gun.

Fighting Covid requires a little effort on your part too. One of the main concerns today is to ensure lung function and how to keep this organ healthy. The ayurvedic acupressure, reflexology and the Chinese acupressure have given points and simple methods of treatment to keep the lungs healthy.

According to Chinese acupressure, lung meridian point Lu 4 (See diagram 1) is the oxygen point. If a person lies on his/her back without a pillow, brings his left hand to the nose, the point of the upper arm which touches the nose is the oxygen point Lu 4. Pressing this point relieves, shortness of breath, eructation’s and hiccups, tension in midriff region, pain in chest radiating to inner side of upper arm, contraction of the heart or its vessels due to a lack of oxygen and causing severe chest pain.

Prof. Park Jae Woo has discovered the Primary Lung meridian on the Index finger as shown in the figure (See diagram 1) given herein. The patient can find the point by breaking the lead of a sharpened pencil and smoothing it to use it as a probe. While probing in the area given in the figure, one will find a point that is painful. It’s point Lu 4. Stimulate it and paste a methi seed with a piece of micro surgical tape.