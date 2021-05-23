Simply Su-Jok: Coping up with chest pain with self-healing techniques

Although chest pain can sometimes be an indicator of a heart problem, there are many other possible causes. While some of these are serious conditions, most are not harmful. Chest pain is one of the biggest causes of emergency room (ER) visits globally. Worldwide, chest pain affects 20 to 40 per cent of the general population. It is always best to contact a doctor if there is sudden onset of chest pain, especially if anti-inflammatory medications do not ease the symptoms.

A person experiencing chest pain and difficulty in breathing should go to the hospital or call for an emergency medical help, specially in the current Covid-19 scenario. Recently, there have been cases where the patient felt fine, but suddenly suffered a severe attack. Hence, it is advisable that we remain extra cautious amid pandemic.

Symptoms that may require emergency help:

A crushing sensation on the breastbone.

Chest pain that spreads to the jaw, left arm, or back.

Confusion, an accelerating heartbeat, rapid breathing.

Fever accompanied by chest pain.

There are many potential causes of chest pain and the other symptoms they cause are:

Muscle strain, injured ribs, peptic ulcers, Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), asthma, costochondritis, esophageal contraction disorders, esophageal hypersensitivity, esophageal rupture, hiatal hernia, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, tuberculosis, mitral valve prolapse, panic attack, pericarditis, pleurisy, pancreatitis etc.

But the prime culprit of chest pain is related to a heart ailment. Chest pain is one of the symptoms of a heart attack. The others are:

Pain in the jaw, neck or back.

Light-headedness or weakness.

Pain in the arms or shoulders.

Shortness of breath.

A woman experiencing a heart attack may feel suddenly tired, nauseous, or might feel like vomitting. If someone thinks that they are having a heart attack, they should seek emergency medical help. Getting prompt treatment increases a person’s chances of survival and potentially reduces the severity of the damage to the heart.

While the patient is waiting medical aid one should start Apana Vayu Mudra (several videos are available on YouTube).

Applying Su-Jok

According to Chinese acupressure experimented by Prof Park Jae Woo there are three meridian lines in front and back of every finger. The Meridian lines in the thumb, index finger and middle finger are the Prime Meridian lines and therefore, the treatment is given to these three fingers generally (A detailed drawing of the same is available on https://www.artofselfhealing.in)

Every meridian is denoted by a short form. Here are the meridians and their respective short forms: Lu- Lungs, P- Pericardium, H- Heart, on the front side of the index finger. On the back side there are Li- Large intestine, Tw- Triple warmer and Si- Smaller intestine. On the middle finger on the front side is Liv – Liver, Sp – Spleen, K – Kidney and on its back is GB – Gall Bladder, St – Stoch, and UB – Urinary Bladder. The CV – Conceptual Vessel is on the palm and Governing Vessel is on the back of the palm.

Balancing treatment is given on these meridians to keep the body healthy. Arrow up (↑) indicates that this meridian needs more energy and arrow down (↓) indicates that the meridian has more energy and therefore it should be reduced.

Accordingly, with the Byol magnet by pasting white side of the magnet to the adhesive tape we increase the energy of the meridian while pasting yellow side of magnet we reduce the energy of the meridian. This explanation applies to both hands.

Since accessing health care and a proper heart consultant may be difficult, here are some emergency measures to help you. But in no way are these a substitute for proper medical advice.

There are two types of chest pains. Excess type and Deficiency type:

1. Excess chest pain – Symptoms: