Relieve Knee And Back Pain With This Ayurveda Acupressure Therapy

Lower back pain is a common condition that affects 75% to 85% of people at some point in their lives. It may occur after an injury like a muscle strain or fracture. It can also be a result of poor posture while hunching over a desk at work. Lower back pain can make it difficult to walk properly, or even move. Individuals with lower back pain may change the way they move to compensate for this discomfort. However, these changes can place extra strain on the knees. In some cases, this may cause or worsen knee pain.

Likewise, knee pain can cause discomfort in the lower back. People experiencing knee pain may lose mobility and flexibility. Muscle tightness as a result of knee pain can increase stiffness and discomfort in the lower back. For example, muscle tightness in a person’s hamstrings, which can cause knee pain, increases the risk of injury and pain in the lower back. Limping or other gait changes may also occur with knee pain. Changes to walking patterns can also put additional pressure on the lower back, which may cause pain.

Back pain due to muscle strain will usually get better on its own, but you can take steps to make yourself more comfortable. A heating pad or warm baths may provide temporary pain relief.

There's no sure way to prevent back pain as you age, but there are steps you can take to lower your risk: Stay at a healthy weight, exercise regularly. Make sure your work station position isn't contributing to your pain.

Knee pain is a common complaint that affects people of all ages. Knee pain may be the result of an injury, such as a ruptured ligament or torn cartilage. Medical conditions — including arthritis, gout and infections — also can cause knee pain.

