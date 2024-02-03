Ayurveda Acupressure To Help You Tackle Weight Loss Woes

Pic: Freepik

Obesity is a complex lifestyle disease that increases the risk of many other diseases and health problems. These can include heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, liver disease, sleep apnoea and certain cancers.

There are many reasons why some people have trouble losing weight. Often, obesity results from inherited, physiological and environmental factors, combined with diet, physical activity and exercise choices. Many people now have jobs that are much less physically demanding, so they don't tend to burn as many calories at work. Even daily activities use fewer calories, courtesy of conveniences such as remote controls, escalators, online shopping, and drive-through restaurants and banks. Then, there are genetic, behavioural, metabolic and hormonal influences on body weight, obesity occurs when you take in more calories than you burn through typical daily activities and exercise. Your body stores these excess calories as fat. Some medicines can lead to weight gain if you don't compensate through diet or activity. These medicines include steroids, some antidepressants, anti-seizure medicines, diabetes medicines, antipsychotic medicines and certain beta blockers.

Obesity can occur at any age, even in young children. But as you age, hormonal changes and a less active lifestyle increase your risk of obesity. The amount of muscle in your body also tends to decrease with age. Lower muscle mass often leads to a decrease in metabolism. These changes also reduce calorie needs and can make it harder to keep off excess weight. If you don't consciously control what you eat and become more physically active as you age, you'll likely gain weight.

The good news is that even modest weight loss can improve or prevent the health problems associated with obesity. A healthier diet, increased physical activity and behaviour changes can help you lose weight. Body mass index, known as BMI, is often used to diagnose obesity. To calculate BMI, multiply weight in pounds by 703, divide by height in inches and then divide again by height in inches. Or divide weight in kilograms by height in meters squared.

Underweight, if BMI is under 18.5

Healthy, if BMI is 18.5 to 24.9

Overweight (not obese), if BMI is 25.0 to 29.9

Class 1 (low-risk) obesity, if BMI is 30.0 to 34.9

Class 2 (moderate-risk) obesity, if BMI is 35.0 to 39.9

Class 3 (high-risk) obesity, if BMI is equal to or greater than 40.0

