Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Spirituality And Friendly Gatherings

Meditation and Manifestation

In the hurly-burly of Bombay when you sometimes stumble upon an oasis of calm and cure it’s therapeutic. And that’s what it was for me. I don’t believe I had ever coughed as much as I had in the last 15 days before this episode I’m going to share with you. You may not believe me when I say that I was cured in a single session of a group meditation sundowner that I was privileged to be included in. One which I may not even have gone to had my bestie, Nina Advani, not invited me. And boy, did I luck out? Maybe the universe is trying to say something to me, because just a few weeks ago you may remember I spoke to you about Tony Nader — guru of transcendental meditation who is in India to set up a Vedic village.

This week, I was invited as a special guest to the Waywell meditation session conducted by manifestation genius Shreans Daga. Through the guided meditation I disturbed the group as I was coughing myself hoarse. But then quite magically this horse-like wheezing cough disappeared after the session. I could hardly believe it. One only hears about these things, isn’t it? But when it happens to you, there’s no way but to believe the truth of the magic these practices can wield. Like Tabu says in Golmaal Again, ‘jab God ki marzo ho, toh cheeezon mein logic nahin, magic hotaa hai!’

An art evening

Did you know that art and culture, when they become part of an organisation or a city, actually have the power to transform the energy field of the place? It has been statistically proven that cities that have art and culture intertwined into their ethos are more successful financially and in their happiness quotient. Deutsche Bank is famous for its magnificent collection of art. They display it in one of Bombay’s most architecturally beautiful mansions which is also a functioning headquarters of the bank. What a beautiful venue it must be to work in. This was the venue for a stunning evening of art accompanied by a riveting violin performance, hosted by the CEO Kaushik Shaparia.

I made a farmaish for the theme of ‘Game of Thrones’ and enjoyed the background score amidst downlight art displayed among the manicured landscaped trees. The banquet at the garden pagoda had a lot of Mumbai’s arteratti enjoying the music and discussing art and banking. For me, art and culture are the soul of any city.

Giving the girl child wings

If the soul of a city lies in its art and culture then the heart of Mumbai lies in its philanthropists. My close friend, Roshni Damania, and I have always believed in women’s empowerment and when I formed the Bombay Woman Achievers Forum she was by my side. So, it stands to reason that I be there in support of her when she conducted an interactive afternoon with our friends to discuss jobs for underprivileged girls. It was an afternoon of conversations and discussions about empowering the girl child.

Lunch with the girls

All the philanthropy and spirituality intertwined with an intense work week allows you an afternoon off, where pure unadulterated joy, live music, chit-chatting, laughter, and haute cuisine with friends are the fare. A midweek ladies’ lunch to added chutzpah to a super busy work week by luxury developer Shibani Bhojwani. It was a breath of fresh air and all the pretty ladies who attended donned glamorous spring-summer couture and had a blast. Women in Mumbai are only getting more stylish and would give fashionistas all over the world a run for their money – if this lunch was the yardstick.

Watch out world, Mumbai might soon be taking over as the fashion capital that the rest of the world will sit up and look to for cues. India is the flavour of the season for a long time to come in many ways and we are so proud of it.

