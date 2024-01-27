Nisha’s Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About The Varied Shades Of Celebrations

Nisha JamVwal with Hrithik Roshan |

Fighter, finally!

My Mumbai cannot help but acknowledge the most handsome man and talented actor, Hrithik Roshan, who rocked in his latest film, Fighter. A big wow to the film and the protagonist. Can’t remember when I last felt a pang that the film was over and the lights came on to shake me out of my patriotic reverie and Jai Hind zeal. Just as the credits ended and I stood to leave, the screen came alive with the sexiest number of the movie Ishq Jaisa Kuch with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik in super toned glistening physiques. Belonging to a background of the armed forces (General Jamwal was a decorated hero in the Army), I feel doubly proud that Sam Bahadur and Fighter wonderfully present the armed forces and infuse a sense of pride and honour for our military. All the supporting actors were great but when there is Hrithik – who could give Hollywood heroes a run for their money — forgive me for forgetting all else present!

The movie is contextual and about the enduring Indo-Pak situation. What makes it gripping is the intertwining of real-life situations like Pulwama and Balkot, skirmishes, and espionage.

Believe it or not, I didn’t look at my phone even once — that’s how ripping Fighter is. I’d definitely watch it more than once. So, you have your weekend entertainment set!

Ram Lalla fervour in the city

Shri Ram celebrations with Seema Singh |

While everyone was eagerly awaiting the film’s release, I have to say that the greatest fervour I’ve seen in the nation, collectively, has been for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. While the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla had the world looking on in awe, Mumbai was not watching placidly — the celebrations inside homes, at temples and streets of the city were akin to Diwali and the mojo was palpable. One such electric festivity at St Regis was hosted by philanthropist and dear friend Seema Singh, who put her soul into a passionate commemoration. Set at the rooftop restaurant with an ornate alter of Ram-Sita-Laxman-Hanuman, ‘Jai Shree Ram Flags’, the showers of marigold flowers, chants of Ram mantras, aarti and bhajans imbued the evening with an electrified fervour.

As unwell as I was, I felt the palpable energy of Ayodhya as if I was there. The evening was energised further by friends dressed in shades of ochre and gold chanting and waving the Ram flag. What I’m enjoying is that all of India is celebrating our Lord Ram with gusto and, for once, not on the back foot or apologetic about it.

Spreading happiness

Unite community tea and dance for kids with cancer |

Does philanthropy have to always be about handouts? Definitely not – time is the greatest gift of all. As chief guest for the Unite community’s tea for and with underprivileged cancer victims put together by Dipti Nagrecha, I was endeared to see the joie de vivre on every face. Accompanied by dance, songs, and games with gifts and conversations, the afternoon was a huge success and I felt enriched with the happiness I received from these brave kids smiling in the face of such a challenge. In a world of entitlement, boredom, and covetousness, perhaps one could sit up and look at these glowing examples of valour for inspiration.

Party hopping

Anandita De (L) and Shobha De (R) with a guest (C) |

Anandita De’s tea party for a designer from Delhi fell bang in the middle of the Kala Khoda Art Festival and was a feast of beautiful models and influencers in attendance. I felt heady just looking at the sylph-like figures of these beauties clad in pastel embellished short dresses picking at grapes and canapés at the grazing table that was the cynosure of the venue. But Ana’s mom Shobha De’s elegance could give a run to any of these nubile nymphets, lovely in a blue pastel dress synched at her slim waist and that radiant smile! I’m definitely giving up carbs this week onwards. Wink, wink!

