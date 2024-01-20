Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Focuses On Celebrations With A Difference

Nisha JamVwal and Ishan Khatter |

Through life’s meandering journies some places, some venues, some people become part of life’s celebrations and milestones without even realising it.

An emotional edifice, not just a restaurant or a theatre or a hotel — but a place imbued with deeply entrenched emotional meaning — Olive and AD Singh are that and more to me!

The 23rd anniversary celebrations were grand — so of course, I donned a favorite hat and made my way to the suburbs even though I’m not always too gung-ho about waking up dressing up and venturing out for Sunday brunches. Any other day I’m super charged but this one day is sacrosanct for home and hearth. Even the Luxury lifestyle weekend fell on the same weekend so I was on a full-on mode.

Having an entire weekend dedicated to luxury — events, dinners, teas and parities — gives Mumbai even more sass than it already has. Apart from the fun and fluff, it is also a showcase for a serious booming luxury market and ventures. India is in the eye of the world with a young population and eager luxe brands, influencers and consumers waiting to be part of the luxury movement. However, one could have surely avoided the blaring music that made any form of thought or business a challenge. Have you noticed that most dinners, weddings, parties or expositions these days have music and bands way above the decibels 100. I wish I had it in my power to disallow anything above 70 decibels not only because conversation is impossible at these blaring do’s but more importantly repeated exposure to sounds at or above 85 dBA causes hearing loss.

The polo match at the, currently under threat, Mahalaxmi Race Course was so relaxing. All one had to do was to sit in an Ascot like hat and watch the two teams — Mayfair and Dynamix — fight a valorous battle for the SeleQtions Marquee cup. The entire city is up in arms signing campaigns and praying to save our beloved Mahalakshmi Race Course to a “theme park”. I shudder to even think of what this theme park even means?!

The harbingers of change world peace conference led by world transcendental meditation coach and international spiritual guru Tony Nader was for me a kind of a Mecca of spiritual awakening. Dr Nader’s objective is to set up a Vedic village where he will train 10,000 people in the art of Sidhi Meditation. It has been scientifically proven that meditation mitigates heart attacks and strokes which have become rampant post covid and the covid vaccine. He is on a mission to eradicate wars and hatred what with Russia Ukraine and Israel Hamas Palestine.

While the world is at war our beloved Bharat is all set for the grand celebration and consecration of the deities at the site of the Ram Janambhoomi – the birthplace of the supreme Lord Ram. All roads lead to Ayodhya this weekend.

And while the city is on an international trip of luxury and polo, the traditions of flying kites and burning the bonfire Lohri and Makar Sankrantiwere celebrated with great gusto. Is it me or are we appreciating and revealing in our colourful traditions more keenly. Priti Parekh and Alka Khanna’s terrace fellowship with kaleidoscopic kites, revdi, gajjak, chikki, lassi, chaat and of course kite tutors was exciting. Especially because I learnt the technicalities of how to fly a kite and that was not for the paparazzi like some! I’ve another ace up my sleeve. I’m a qualified kite flier.

The Lohri bonfire accompanied by a grand buffet and take home goodies laid out by jeweller Roopa Vohra. The card read Makki ki roti teh sarso da saag gur teh Lohri do aag and the celebration was all that and more.

