Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Brings The Mumbai’s Year End Party Scene Alive

The writer in the centre with Zarine Khan (sitting left in saree) and other guests |

One of the common reitration through most social media posts in the New Year was netizens begging the universe for an easier 2024. And if the end of the year commonly called Decembering is anything to go by, then we can genuinely look forward to a year of high octane joie de vivre and a lighter happier year. Seldom before this have I seen so many artistic and grand Christmas trees at all hotel lobbies like Art Installations, Christmas street lights a la London and Switzerland, a December so jam packed with rambunctious Christmas parties.

Sanjay Khan

My New Year kickstarted under the stars and by the azure pool of veteran actor, director-producer and now author Sanjay Khan. It was his birthday but the celebration for me was of both Zarine Khan — his sparkling wife as well Sanjay.

She is a loved and popular person not only because her table is one of the finest (remember her cooking show and book?), but because she makes for a genuinely warm and wonderful friend. It’s not only about this golden couple. It’s also about the entire ecosystem that exists with them and us — we celebrate friendship bonds year after year in familial bonhomie love and warmth that is tangible. Starting with his brother the very dapper Akbar Khan, Suzanne, Farah, Simone, Malika and the very talented Zayed Khan.

Christmas Eve

But before that I have to tell you about my favourite Christmas party of all the Christmas Eve, breakfasts lunches and dinners I enjoyed! My award goes to Chand and Appy Swarup for extravaganza. There is no other word that befits the stylish, Yuletide Europe like spirit her party exudes. With the Nativity tableau to the red and green miniature Christmas trees on every table, to the mistletoe, the bright red Poinsettia blooms, to the tinsel ornaments, stockings, wreaths and a throng of Mumbai’s swish ladies that lunch at a sea side downtown hotel.

Bye Bye 2023

My farewell party to 2023 was a mixed bag. Farewell not only to the year gone by but to all mistakes, hurts I’ve taken and hurts I’ve caused. About my guest list? I don’t have any desire in my life to put people into cardboard boxes of ‘A’ lists and ‘B’ lists. To me a friend is a friend when they are genuine, intelligent, fun and until death do us apart. I’ve been told often I must be prudent about my brand and not mix with this person or that. But I’m a heart person and react with my dil. It’s a relationship of energies conversations minds and several cups of tea. Coming back to my lunch — I had called all the people I have loved over the years and some newly discovered friends to my favourite restaurant Plural at Kala Ghoda over delectable hors d’oeuvre, pan-Asian lunch and live disco Hindi music of the eighties. We danced and sang and strengthened our bonds further. Saying goodbye to 2023 was not difficult for me- it’s been a year of some relationship disappointments, carpal tunnel syndrome, and other road blocks and is happily behind me.

The year has some redeeming qualities apart from other flattering iconic awards and accolades, for me doing the hall of fame red carpet ramp walk for The Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) with greats like Noshir Talati, Hafeez Contractor, Architect Premnath to end last year was a high point.

Wedding bells

Simone Khan Arora’s wedding party (part one) for her son Armaan Arora had the dress code as ‘glam’ was a full on dance party at The Taj Mahal Palace. The show-stopper was a dance by actor Zayed Khan with his mom Zarine, Farah, Malaika, Laila Khan and Simone herself. Gauri Khan, Kajal Anand, Hema Malani and a host of other celebs along with the Khans and Arora families applauded joyously as Amy Vasunia and Armaan waltzed their way through glamorous nuptials in fairy tale floral surrounds of the Palace hotel.

Watch this space for more as I waltz into part two of this wedding celebration. I’m hearing that there will be some surprise guests there!

Looks like the request to the universe is being answered and the year might be full of fun after all. And so until we meet soon again I’ll just say that life through Mumbai’s glitzy corridors is full of magical and sometimes not so enchanting machinations and meanderings but I try to stay authentically yours...