Mumbai This Week: Holi Blast, Ramee Holi Dance Festival, Here's What's Happening In The City

Holi Blast

If you want to celebrate the festival in a safe environment, head over to Holi Blast. Dance away to the pulsating rhythms of DJ Richal and DJ Mak, who will be spinning hottest tracks from Bollywood and Hollywood. Indulge in a feast for your taste buds with specially curated Holi Special Curations, including traditional thandai, a variety of chaat, cocktails, and more.

When: March 25, 9 am to 3 pm

Venue: Open Parking Area, Airspace, 2nd floor, Nexus Seawoods Mall, located at Plot No R, 1, Seawoods Station Rd, near Railway Station, Sector 40, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Ramee Holi Dance festival

Ramee Guestline Hotel in Juhu welcomes everyone for their Holi Dance festival. The event will include unforgettable performances, rain dance, selfie booths, Puneri punjabi dhol, dedicated kid's zone, a ala carte food menu with Indian, Italian, and Chinese cuisines, drinks, and more.

When: March 25, 10 am onwards

To book your place call: 9920039635 or 9920039638

Ultimate Holi Party 2024 Ft Ritviz

Enjoy foot thumping music with the best of Indian and international hits, headlined by Ritviz and others. Enjoy hours of non-stop music, dance, and colours. Feast on scrumptious food, beverages, and refreshments.

When: March 25, 10 am onwards

Where: Nesco Grounds, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Splaaash the Colour

Dive into a sea of vibrant hues as you enjoy endless gaming adventures, laughter, and joy. Let the spirit of Holi ignite your senses as you splash, play, and win big! Don’t miss out on the ultimate fusion of fun and festivities at Smaaash Utopia! Offer: Pay Rs 6000 and get 9000 game credit + Rs 500 F&B voucher.

When: March 25, 12 pm onwards

Where: Smaash, Utopia City, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Dunk Fest 2.0

Experience electrifying performances by the dynamic Nikhita Gandhi, the elegant Amaal Mallik, and the sensational DJs- DJ Ganesh and DJ Amann Nagpal and more. Catch glimpses of your favourite celebrities, indulge in delectable cuisine spanning various flavours, groove under the refreshing rains showers, dunk your friends in our Dunk Pool, and have a blast celebrating the festival of colours.

When: March 25, 10 am onwards

Where: JVPD Grounds, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Tribal Holi

Immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Tribal Holi at Dansing Bottle! Experience eco-friendly colours, pulsating Bollywood beats, and multiple DJ setups for an unforgettable celebration. Indulge in unlimited food as you dance the day away to the rhythm of the hottest Bollywood tracks.

When: March 25, 10 am onwards

Where: The Dansing Bottle, Manpada, Thane

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com