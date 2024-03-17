Mumbai This Week: From Sunburn Holi Weekend To World Poetry Day Special, Here's What's Happening In The City

Stefan Brending

Sunburn Holi Weekend Ft. Marshmello

Embark on a beat-dropping voyage as Marshmello comes to India, turning up the volume across four electrifying cities. Join in for a symphony of pulsing lights and unforgettable melodies, where Marshmello's anthems become the soundtrack to a night like no other. Let his beats guide you through a journey filled with euphoric drops and epic memories.

When: March 24, 4 pm

Where: MMRDA Ground, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Anything But Love celebrates 20 years

Still from Anything But Love |

Raell Padamsee’s ACE Productions brings forth Anything But Love, a riveting adult comedy starring Mandira Bedi and Samir Soni, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Unveiling the complexities of post-divorce encounters, the play weaves cutthroat humor with poignant moments. Will these two souls, still entangled in love's web, seize a second chance? Navigate through the uproarious world of gay psychiatrists and second spouses as they decide between past and present.

When: March 17, 7 pm

Where: St Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Micro Theatre

NCPA’s Micro Theatre brings together a community of artistes to present a collection of one-act plays on one stage. Six independent directors lead each play, giving each story a unique style and flavour. You get a chance to see plays like Kheer, Excess Baggage, Fake News Loves Bots, All My Eyes, A Loser’s Guide to Flirting, and The Arrangement.

When: March 17, 5 pm & 7.30 pm

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Art & Flea Project

Step into a world of sustainable luxury and conscious living at Lilac Interludes, a lifestyle and fashion showcase. Embrace the ethos of conscious shopping as you explore a showcase of seasonal accessories, fashion pieces, and artisanal treasures that redefine elegance with a touch of eco-consciousness.

When: March 17, 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Peace Haven, Bandra West, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Hashbass + Sijya Live

Experience a dynamic blend of musical styles featuring Hashbass, India's premier bass player, and Sijya, a standout from New Delhi's alternative music scene. With Hashbass' festival experience and Sijya's unique blend of art pop and ambient sounds, it's a dynamic showcase of fresh talent and originality you won't want to miss.

When: March 22, 8 pm

Where: G5A Warehouse, G-5/A, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Ln, Mahalaxmi West, Worli, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

After the success of his previous show. ‘Bas kar bassi’, Anubhav Singh Bassi is coming back to perform live on stage. This time, he will bring a new set of funny stories and jokes that will keep you entertained. Get ready to enjoy an exciting and hilarious performance that will make you laugh uncontrollably and leave you in high spirits.

When: Till April 30

Where: Multiple venues

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

World Poetry Day Special

Indulge in an evening where words weave magic with Speaking SOULS. Mark your calendars for a poetic rendezvous at your nearest SOCIAL. Stay tuned for an unforgettable night of verses and voices.

When: March 21, 7 pm

Where: Versova Social, Plot No B, CTS No. 1311/2, Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Rd, Rayalsavid Link Road, Gharkul Society, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in