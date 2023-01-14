Mumbai Drum Day: Gino Banks talks about bringing some of the greatest drummers for a musical extravaganza

Pic courtesy: Sanket Balapurkar

Already one of the highest regarded drummers of his generation, Gino Banks has proved himself as one of the most technically advanced drummers in the country. With Mumbai Drum Day, happening on Friday 20th January, now in its 6th edition, he has taken the drum set to another level.

How did the concept of Mumbai Drum Day come about?

I grew up watching the Modern Drummer Festival when I was a kid and for me, it was the most amazing event for drummers. I really wanted something like that happening in India for the Indian drum set artists. I attended and performed at various Gurupurnima recitals, and

at the Abbaji’s Barsi, which was the closest thing to a drum fest. Drummers share the strongest brotherhood in our musicians' community and this day is a day to celebrate that. So I got together with my friends Nayaab Udhas and Vaibhav Patil and we started the Mumbai Drum Day in 2016.

Mumbai Drum Day has seen a mix of western instruments to traditional drums and the percussion over the last 5 years, what is your preference?

This year we have focused on duets between the drum set and traditional Indian and world percussion. In previous years it has been mainly drum set artists as the feature with a percussionist off and on. My preference remains the drum set.

What is the selection process when choosing who would play on Mumbai Drum Day?

Obviously we want to feature the master drummers of our country. We have had legends from Ranjit Barot to Sivamani to Franco Vaz, and current popular players like Darshan Doshi and Jai Row Kavi. We have also featured international greats like Gary Husband, Pete Lockett and JP Bouvet. We also feature great drummers that people haven’t heard of. My goal is to bring all the working drummers in the industry to the forefront, as musicians who are capable of holding their own in a lead performance.

So who are the artists that are going to be taking the stage this year?

This year is focused on duets. So we have father and son Taufiq Qureshi (djembe) and his son Shikharnaad Qureshi (drum set/djembe) accompanied by Sudhanshu Gharpure on harmonium. From Bengaluru we have one of the greatest drummers of India and a master in Carnatic rhythms on the drums Arun Kumar and the master of the Ghatam, Ghatam Udupa. There’s also master dholak player Navin Sharma with one of the brightest talents Shravan Samsi (drum set). I have a set where I will be on the drum set with tabla player Satyajit Talwalkar (tabla).

What would be the highlight in this year’s Mumbai Drum Day?

Every year we do a jam session at the end with all the artists, and this year, I am looking forward to the finale to see what magic is created with these master musicians.

Your theme for Mumbai Drum Day this year is ‘Celebrating the Drum set with Rhythms’...

This year we are having a duets concept with traditional instruments of India. So it is going to be the drum set, but featured alongside Hindustani and Carnatic and World Fusion music.

A look at the lineup and there doesn’t seem to be any female drummers. Any reason for this?

We have had Swarupa in the past join us on stage as a featured percussionist/tabla player. In India, right now, there are quite a few female drummers working in the scene which is awesome. And there are many more who are learning. We will feature some in the future, for sure.

What skills do you look for in a drummer?

A special feel for the music, a great groove, a consistent time feel, and a great sound; all of these contribute to individual character and personality on the drums.

What do you think of the current drum scene in the country?

It’s amazing. The drum community is a real brotherhood. More so than other instruments. And I love that. We share great camaraderie and love for the instrument irrespective of the musical styles.

Do you plan on taking Mumbai Drum Day to other parts of the country?

As the title suggests we will be keeping it exclusive to Mumbai. But never say never.