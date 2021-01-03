Live Streaming Demigods: Comedian Kumar Varun talks about Random Chikibum, superchats, and staying sane during COVID-19 lockdown

Can you explain the concept of Chapter Heads for Random Live streams? Are you in touch with your Chapter Heads?

The concept of Chapter Head is again a marketing concept. If you see, many brands have membership programmes, which are about rewarding loyal customers. So Rahul and I wanted to reward people coming to our every Random Live. The way companies appoint city heads, branch managers, unit managers, etc., similarly we started selecting city heads, which soon became a regular feature, and our audience started enjoying that recognition. The exercise also showed us the reach and geographical range of our audience — we have people from Los Angeles, Minnesota, New York, Sydney, Bangalore, Raipur, etc. The audience also started to feel like they were a part of a global community. We aren’t in touch personally, but we do get messages from them sometimes.

You have been an avid quizzer and watching you on KVizzing with Comedians has been super fun. Have you thought of launching your own quizzing show on television?

I plan to, and I would be lying if I say otherwise. But right now we are at the proverbial baby step. In my mind, its a small show on YouTube, but we have managed to get a very loyal following. When it comes to OTT or TV, the scale and the stakes everything changes. And, I am not taking proactive steps in that direction for now. But I would love if an OTT platform or a TV channel reaches out to us to create something for a larger audience. In last couple of months, many brands have reached out to us, and we have done shows with them. I am eager to do a proper quiz show like Bournvita Quiz Contest or a Mastermind India—these shows have legacies of their own. I am very passionate about quizzing, and I want the world to know that quizzes are fun and one doesn’t need to get overwhelmed by them!

With 2 past 2 Curious we have seen you and Biswa Kalyan come up with amazing evolution facts. How much time goes into the research to come up with this?

We started 2 Past 2 Curious because we are knowledge seekers. We have an ambitious target of creating around 300 episodes covering the entire human history. A lot of effort and research goes in making each episode and that is why there are few episodes of 2 Past 2 Curious. To be honest, Biswa and I are capable of doing a Random Live, where we pick topics like Indus Valley Civilisation, Iron Age, etc, and turn it into a 30-min episode. But that won’t be fair, and we don’t want to do them just for the sake of it. And, like good students we have treated it very academically. So when we select a topic, we conduct a thorough research, with help from some friends. One of the motives of 2 Past 2 Curious was to make people take interest in history. Also, when it comes to history there are theories for everything. So we are more than happy if our viewers disagree with us and bring in their own theories. Because that creates an environment of learning and curiosity, which is our aim.