Importance of derma care for pets

A healthy pet requires providing care to its fur and skin to lead a healthy life. A healthy pet is a happy pet. However, allergies, parasites, bacterial and fungal infections, metabolic difficulties, and immunological diseases result in a wide range of skin issues in furry friends.

Unfortunately, many skin disorders if ignored can become more serious before any medical attention. Veterinary visits are an important requirement to ensure that the pet has the healthiest life and stave off any curable and incurable diseases which sometimes lead to chronic skin disorders. Take your pet to the vet for routine check up for timely detection of any health issue or prevalence’s.

Skin disorders are caused by environmental allergies, food sensitivities, hives, parasitic bites, bacterial infections, and ear mites. In these skin reactions taking your pet to the vet for early diagnosis and treatment helps in the prevention of serious diseases. Skin disorders can persist throughout a dog's life and become incurable if not treated.

Pet parents should understand the severity of these skin disorders in their furry friends. Some of the most common triggers of skin conditions in pets include the following:

Environmental triggers: Pets are also affected by allergies just like humans. Some of the triggered hypersensitivities in their immediate environment are pollen, dust, or mildew. Additionally, certain pets become sensitive to irritants like perfume and cigarette smoke.

Nutritional reactions: Although it is not the most frequent cause of skin disorders, food sensitivity can undoubtedly be a factor that causes a rash or severe itching. Dairy, wheat, and beef are frequently among the most common triggers. Identifying the allergen causing your pet's skin issues, your vet will develop an elimination diet that involves removing small amounts of different foods from your pet's diet. Hydrolysed protein-based diets are an optimal solution for the long-term management of patients with food allergy.

Parasitic reactions: In a condition known as parasite dermatitis, flea saliva and tick bites frequently cause allergic skin reactions in cats and dogs. These external parasites result in persistent itching that terribly harms their skin, increasing their risk of discomfort and infection. Thus, taking regular check-ups with your veterinarian and ensuring timely vaccinations decreases severity.

Infectious triggers: Skin infections, whether bacterial, fungal, or yeast-based, are prevalent in pets. It is commonly known that some can be carried by constant or aggressive scratching, or by contact with an infected animal. Thus, taking the pet to the vet for half-yearly and quarterly vaccinations prevents severe skin disorders.

Pet parents can indulge in maintaining skincare for their furry friends to avoid future skin disorders:

Regular grooming sessions at home are the foundation of good pet skin care. Brush your pet as needed to remove tangles and dirt, and check for scabs, and dry skin. If your dog's skin has folds, gently clean and dry them every day or two.

Maintaining smooth and soft skin including baths when needed, using gentle vet-certified shampoos and conditioners and food supplements like Omega 3 fatty acids can help reduce the problem of dryness.

It all seems to have beneficial effects on the pet’s skin however the best source of knowledge for the pet's needs is your veterinarian.

Therefore, vet dermatologist visit is important at regular intervals for specialized veterinary care that focuses on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of skin diseases in pets. Treatment depends on the underlying causes of the infection which require medications. Thus, veterinarians will perform a physical examination and may recommend laboratory tests or other diagnostic procedures.

Veterinarian consultation provides knowledge and an accurate cure to protect your pet against any curable and non-curable diseases. Proper care and timely medications bonds human animal championship.

(Dr B Nagarajan, B.V.Sc., M.V.Sc, PhD and PGDUS, Ballo Multispeciality Pet Clinic, Chennai)

