How Happy Hormones Play A Crucial Role In General Health

There are over 50 hormones identified by scientists – each is responsible for different activity in your system. In this article, we will discuss happy hormones and how to boost it for better mood and health.

What are happy hormones?

Happy hormones are responsible for your mental health and can vastly impact on your mood shifts. Happy hormones are the chemical messengers on the hunt for certain receptors in the human body. These receptors are residing in the nervous system. Messenger hormones carry the signal transferred through one cell to another across the body. These neurotransmitters help instruct your body to function. In short, your digestion, sleep cycle, mood swings, and growth are all related to the hormones.

Happy hormones are responsible for positive feelings. We shall be discussing top seven of them briefly:

Endorphins: These are pain–relieving hormones. At times, when you are in a difficult situation, your body releases endorphins in response to stress.

Serotonin: Serotonin hormones help stabilise the mood and are great for your well-being.

Cortisol: Hormone cortisol is responsible for stress management.

Dopamine: Dopamine enhances your motivation and responds to the brain’s reward system.

Adrenaline: Adrenaline hormone brings a rush of energy in the fight or flight situations.

Oxytocin: Oxytocin hormone is responsible for developing attachments.

Progesterone: Progesterone helps in calming anxiety, regulating mood shifts, and sleep cycle in women.

Definition of a happy person

There are certain factors contributing to happiness; however, each factor may differ from one person to another:

If a person is doing the things, he/she wants to do and is free to live on his/her own terms.

Maintaining positive relationships and welcomed by society.

Accepting the situations of life and feeling content without comparing themselves to others.

Sustaining a positive mindset and remaining unaffected by life changes.

Attaining goals with a positive mind.

Keeping themselves mentally and physically fit, which eventually helps reduces the risk of developing disease or illness.

If you find the maximum points stated above in a person, he/she can be considered as a happy person.

Now, these ideas will elevate your happy hormones level to lift your mood.

Exercise

Exercise and hormones are directly related to each other. When you exercise, your moves help stimulate the production of hormones in the body, including – growth hormone, testosterone, insulin, dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins. Yoga is among the gentle exercises that help you regulate hormone production and keep you fit.

Spending time with pets

Pets are full of life and spending time with them can help you release your daily stress levels. Regardless of the type of pet you have, your affection can enhance the happy hormone production – including serotonin and oxytocin (hormones responsible for loving emotions).

Doing what you love

When you practice the things you love, you release the accumulated stress from your body, and this makes you smile. When you smile to the fullest, your body produces more serotonin and endorphins – both the happy hormones come into your system to keep you happy and stress free.

Meditating

Meditation is the best technique to strengthen your mind. 30 minutes a day of guided meditation can lower the production of cortisol hormone and enhance the levels of endorphins. Endorphin hormones make you feel happy and refreshed, slow down the aging and elevate the immune system. These hormones are also responsible for your sleep cycle.

The definition of happiness varies from person to person. The right decisions and choices can help them make a successful living – offering them a happy and content life.

(Ankita Mahajan is a Naturopath and the Founder of Yogymummy.)