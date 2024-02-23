3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On Dealing With Difficult Situations In Life

Pic: Freepik

I had a close friend visiting my family home in Dubai. I was excited to invite my friend into my life and share the beautiful relationship I have with my parents and my siblings.

At dinner on the second night, while I was trying to weave my friend into our family conversations, I noticed that he was only interested in talking to my brother’s partner about their country and was oblivious to all our efforts to include him. Instead of relaxing and letting people enjoy themselves the way they wanted, I felt upset and undermined.

Read Also 3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On Trying To Make A Travel Or Scheduling Decision

The next day again, a similar situation transpired. I felt a strong sense of indignation and a simple matter soon became so ridiculously important in my head. Instead of meditating and letting it all go, I decided it was best to end the friendship at this point. So, I did, even though it made me both sad and miserable.

I headed back to New York, to my country home, where looking at the river and nature, I realised that I had let other people’s behaviour, inappropriate as it was, affect me even though I had not done anything wrong. I was taking on their poor karmic behaviour upon myself.

The minute I decided not to judge them and to be free of the negative thoughts, suddenly the situation did not seem difficult or even that important any more. A feeling of peace washed over me and I learnt that the feeling of peace was more important than the feeling of being undermined! I just needed to consciously choose!

Read Also 3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On Celebrating Life

The key to dealing with difficult situations is to step back and understand what is difficult—step away and understand the real reason for worry.

And solutions indeed appear. It is the simple nature of life. Every problem has a solution. We simply have to look for it, stay centred and non-judgemental. Today, this person remains one of my best friends and advisers in business.

Respond positively: Sometimes, life doesn’t present us with the best situations, but we have the freedom to choose a positive response. This is what makes us a winner.

Be selfless: The path to peace and happiness should always be above having the upper hand.

Treasure freedom and joy: The choice of personal freedom and happiness must be above any other choice we make in life.

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)