3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On Building A Successful Entrepreneur Business

Pic: Freepik

Success can mean different things to different people. To some, it may encompass financial accomplishments or business triumphs. To others, it may mean an unburdened heart and the knowledge of a positive impact delivered by one’s actions. The most fortunate of us figure out how to succeed at both!

I was speaking to the Greek tycoon Makis who has built a very successful global business of clothing and dyeing and has a significant presence in India as well. The Garibaldis of Florence held a dinner for me in Capri, where Makis and his beautiful wife were seated next to me. I asked him about how he started his business, and during the course of that dinner, he gave me a masterclass in entrepreneurship, which has helped me immensely in my own pursuits.

Makis told me that the way to build a successful entrepreneurship business is to first be clear about what you want to build. Then, be prepared to work day and night to accomplish your goals. Third, make sure you trust your core people. If they disappoint you by repeating their mistakes despite your timely interventions and requests, replace them immediately!

Finally, never hurt people in the process of achieving your goals. The most important thing that he shared that evening in Capri was that I should know when to enter a business and when to exit it. Always have an exit plan at the back of your mind. Never be too arrogant to think that you will be needed forever. Things change, tastes change, technologies change, and we have to keep all this in mind. The one thing that should not change is your passion for your idea. You must bring that to work every single day!

Identify your passion: Identify what you are passionate about!

Be astute: Know when to enter and when to exit the market.

Don’t hurt others: Make sure you don’t hurt anybody in the process of reaching your goals.

Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)