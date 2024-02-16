3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On Trying To Make A Travel Or Scheduling Decision

Pic: Freepik

Travel has been one of the definitive factors in my life, just as it is in the lives of millions. It is how I gain a deeper understanding of the world and its many glorious cultures, languages and people. My travel experiences have always been a source of great joy and learning to me. No matter the original purpose of each trip, I always try to make the most of it by trying something new, visiting family, or meeting an old friend along the way. Adopting a multi-tasking mindset also helps you adopt a mindset of flexibility. By structuring your time, this rule can be applied to so many other aspects of your life.

However, like anything else, too much travel is not a good idea. I wrote down these tips before most travel came to a grinding halt at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. I was starting to feel the stress of travelling constantly and it was becoming very unsettling. It’s not like I had much of a choice in the matter either. My three children were studying in London, Rhode Island and Washington, DC, while I was living between Hong Kong and India, managing home and the demands of a married life, and running the Giving Back Foundation.

It was a thinly spread existence! I was caught in a cycle of planning, packing, travelling, arriving, unpacking, attending meetings or meeting family, packing for the trip back, and repeating each step all over again. It was very exhausting, important as it was, and joyful as I could see and guide my children!

My takeaway from these years of extensive travel was simple: if you don’t absolutely need to take the trip, try to find a solution by video-conferencing. If you are too busy, find another date to travel. Finally, when you do decide to take the trip, pack calmly, meditate on the plane and enjoy the trip. If you are going to go the mile anyway, you might as well enjoy the trip!

Schedule correctly: When you hear the proposed date of travel, ask yourself whether it sounds comfortable or stressful.

Be flexible: If the date of travel sounds stressful and unaligned with current happenings, reschedule!

Prioritise: Ask yourself whether you really need this trip or not. Can the same thing be accomplished by phone or video conference? Prioritise time.

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)