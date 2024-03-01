Exploring The Health And Spiritual Benefits Of Indoor Gardening

Pic: Freepik

In recent years, indoor gardening has gained popularity not only as a hobby but also as a means to enhance indoor air quality and promote mental well-being. This article explores the numerous benefits of indoor gardening, shedding light on how plants can significantly improve the atmosphere within our homes while positively impacting our overall health and happiness.

Impact on air quality

Indoor air pollution is a pressing concern, with various household items and activities contributing to the accumulation of harmful pollutants. However, plants have a remarkable ability to purify indoor air by absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen through photosynthesis. Research has shown that certain houseplants, such as snake plants, spider plants, and peace lilies, are particularly effective in removing pollutants like formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene from the air, thus creating a healthier living environment for occupants.

Did you know formaldehyde is commonly used in detergents and cosmetic products as antibacterial agent and preservative. Long-term exposure even to low levels in the air or on the skin can cause asthma-like respiratory problems and skin irritation such as dermatitis and itching. (Source — Department of Labour, USA)

Enhances mental well-being

Beyond their air purifying properties, indoor plants also have a profound impact on mental well-being. The presence of greenery indoors has been linked to reduced stress levels, increased feelings of calmness, and improved concentration and productivity. Studies have demonstrated that simply being in the vicinity of plants can evoke positive emotions and contribute to a greater sense of overall happiness. Moreover, caring for indoor plants can be a therapeutic activity, providing a sense of purpose and accomplishment while fostering a deeper connection with nature.

Relaxing indoor oasis

By incorporating indoor plants into our living spaces, we can transform our homes into tranquil retreats that promote relaxation and rejuvenation. Strategically placing plants in key areas, such as bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices, can help create a serene atmosphere conducive to unwinding and unwinding after a long day. Additionally, the lush greenery provided by indoor gardens can add aesthetic appeal to interior design, serving as natural decor elements that breathe life into any room.

Vastu and Feng Shui benefits

In addition to their physical and mental health benefits, indoor plants hold significant importance in Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui practices. According to Vastu principles, placing plants in specific areas of the home can harmonise the flow of energy and create a more balanced and positive environment. For example, placing green leafy plants in the north-east corner of the house is believed to attract prosperity and good fortune. Similarly, Feng Shui principles emphasise the use of plants to promote positive energy, or ‘chi’, within the home. Plants with rounded leaves, such as jade plants or money plants, are often recommended in Feng Shui for their ability to promote wealth and abundance. By incorporating plants according to Vastu and Feng Shui guidelines, individuals can enhance the energy and ambiance of their living spaces while inviting prosperity and harmony into their lives.

In conclusion, indoor gardening offers a myriad of benefits, ranging from improved indoor air quality to enhanced mental well-being. By cultivating a diverse array of plants within our homes, we can create healthier, happier living environments that promote relaxation, productivity, and overall quality of life. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a novice enthusiast, embracing indoor gardening is a rewarding endeavour that brings nature's beauty and benefits indoors for all to enjoy.

(Sujal Chawathe is a CA by education but a gardener at heart. Her venture Indoor Greens helps urban offices and homes, add and maintain plants)