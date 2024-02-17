How Ayurveda Acupressure Can Improve Haemoglobin Deficiency

Iron is an essential element for blood production. About 70 per cent of your body's iron is found in the red blood cells of your blood called haemoglobin and in muscle cells called myoglobin. Haemoglobin is essential for transferring oxygen in your blood from the lungs to the tissues. Myoglobin, in muscle cells, accepts, stores, transports and releases oxygen.

Haemoglobin in the blood carries oxygen from the respiratory organs to the other tissues of the body, where it releases the oxygen to enable aerobic respiration which powers the animal's metabolism. It also transports other gases.

Read Also Relieve Knee And Back Pain With This Ayurveda Acupressure Therapy

When iron intake is chronically low, stores can become depleted, decreasing haemoglobin levels. In case you suffer from a low haemoglobin count, health care providers may recommend you try to follow an iron-rich diet. In most cases, treating the underlying cause of anaemia will bring the haemoglobin level up.

Non vegetarians can opt for an increase in intake of lean meat and animal organs, especially the liver, except that of fish. Vegetarians can increase the intake of leafy vegetables, like kale and spinach, lentils beans and peas, nuts and dried berries. Foods high in vitamin C also are recommended because vitamin C helps your body absorb iron. Cooking in iron pots can add up to 80 per cent more iron to your foods. Consult with your primary care provider before taking iron supplements.

Ayurveda acupressure

If people were to learn the art of self-healing they could treat themselves as soon as they notice any symptoms of ill health anywhere in body The Acupressure Research Training and Treatment Institute – Prayagraj has taken clue from it and having treated over 5 million patients during past 25 years, developed over 2000 protocols.

As per acupressure, use six pieces of Byol magnets and stick them on index finger of both hands (using a medical adhesive tape) as shown in figure. Do this every night and remove it in the morning. Same magnets could be used every day till the blood report shows that haemoglobin is normal. Points No. 3, 4 are to be toned (white side touching the tape) and point No. 5 to be seduced, that is yellow side touching the adhesive tape.