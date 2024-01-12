Here's What Hexagram 19 Decodes: Approach And Communication Are The Key

Hexagram 19 from I Ching’s The Book of Changes states that just like the seasons of autumn, winter, spring and summer, the fortunes of men rise and then decline. But if like the squirrel and the bees, one prepares for the coming season, it will be easier to relish the good and endure the tough times.

Work out things in your mind when something important comes your way. Do not let fear, over caution or negativity lead you to retreat nor give up on your efforts. Take appropriate action, keep channels of communication open and work hard.

Leadership of the superior man

The superior man works closely with others. This leads to the blossoming of a period of work into joy, peace and progress. The message is that in helping others, we find greater capabilities.

It is time to pursue a new project as others are receptive to new ideas. Working diligently to take advantage of favourable times is necessary. Personal growth is favoured. A superior man is generous to a fault towards all, not because he wants to create an influence, but because he genuinely cares for them and feels joy witnessing their success. He has genuine concern and compassion for all of humanity and finds joy in other’s success and satisfaction in giving.

Wheel of fortune turns

After the good times have passed, in the eighth moon or month, there will be a change — a time of no progress; a stand still.

If the man proceeds with energy and determination to accomplish right now all with diligence, focus and all the energy all that he can then he can be prepared for the inevitable change and not be suddenly overtaken by it.

If we are prepared for the turn in fortune, the impact will be less severe. Know that we are not alone, especially during trials. We should rely on our loved ones for protection and support. Be approachable and use communication to our advantage.

Imagery and influence

The traditional image shows a thick forest on top of a lake. The marshy base that the great forest has risen from resonates with the message of the superior man’s inexhaustible will, unfaltering support, tolerance and protection of his people. The hidden influence here points at going back or returning with an underlying cause of being disengaged.

INTERPRETING THE LINES

LINE 1 (Bottom, Yang): You are on an upward trajectory. You will have company of the subject from the second line whose strict and good counsel will lead to good fortune. Remember to get an objective perspective of two simultaneous events.

LINE 2 (Yang): There is good fortune when both subjects of line one and two advance together. Success will be due to sincerity, sensitivity, oneness and integrity in approaching two events that take place simultaneously. Discussions could lead to a retreat or return, but there is nothing inauspicious.

LINE 3 (Yin): Beware, overconfidence over smaller successes achieved earlier may make you take people and things for granted. Never abuse power but act diligently. Leave the fruit of your actions; don’t hanker after the result or force-claim it. Realise that your assumptions are incorrect and that there is still a lot of work and effort required.

LINE 4 (Yin): As the subjects reach the forest, a goal is successfully achieved and fulfilled. There are no negative surprises when a matter of importance is acknowledged and not ignored. Politeness and decorum in behaviour are expected; honest discussions are welcome to gain agreement from all involved. Your position is seen as subordinated, so instead of taking rash decisions, or hurrying up things, humility, wisdom and restrain is advised.

LINE 5 (Yin): The ideal leader leads from the centre, walks the middle path and maintains balance. Studying the reference to any important context the leader chooses subordinates and associates with care, spots their genius, promotes talent and encourages ingenuity leading the team towards success and members truly owning their works. Ideal authority lends freedom of action.

LINE 6 (Top, Yin): This line speaks of insight, inward purpose, will, aspirations and efforts towards self. Approaching life with honesty and generosity, with a magnanimous heart, likened to that of a sage will bring progress to all concerned. Benevolence, selflessness, guidance, help, teaching, and service are highlighted. This exchange leads to good fortune.

