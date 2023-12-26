Here's What Hexagram 8 Suggests: Seek Union Like Merging Rivers

It is time to re organise oneself, find fresh starts, renew plans and make new friends but rely only on strong principles and values. Being committed to a vocation is of utmost importance as it establishes social security and trust. Conjoin and find allies, develop mutual kinship to look at the past and avoid the same mistakes, rather learn to make profits.

The Decision: A strong man in a leading position decides to form a community of people working successfully among themselves. A central figure of the whole group, the man is also a part of the group. The group needs him, just as he needs the group in order to accomplish what must be done and a bond is formed.

Leadership & team work

Great endeavours require the working together of large groups of people. People with varied skills complement one another to create group skills that no single person can possess. This cannot happen unless there is a qualified leader at the centre coordinating, directing the enterprise.

An unqualified leader at the centre of a great endeavour generates futility leading to unproductivity. If an attempt to be productive, be an attempt only by default, it’d be better than no attempt be made at all! Competent people hesitate to associate with a wasteful and futile attempt.

Early team formation aids complete understanding of the development of enterprise and evolution of group skills. Persons coming too late may find themselves out of the loop, unable to catch up.

Founding members know the group’s purpose, but not all are qualified to resonate; if a new comer can connect but not resonate, he should step aside and leave that job to someone else. He could serve as a regular member or perhaps he could join some other group.

The Maxim: Social groups are able to stay together because each person feels himself a part of the group and shares with other members a common tryst in all efforts to keep the group going.

A true leader helps all members feel that the group’s interests are their interests and that they need the group just as the group needs them. This commonality of interests provides strength to the group and makes it a meaningful part of the lives of each member. It is reaching this finality of beneficial interaction between members that enriches the lives of those involved.

Significance of Eight

Known as the highest feminine number, eight has a deep significance in mysticism, spiritual paths and healing signifying prudence and caution. Number eight is ruled by Saturn representing justice and equality, the night and slow measured movement. The 8th house in traditional astrology is ruled by the hidden aspects of life like sex, birth, death, legacy, etc.; not forgetting the eight karakas of Jaimini astrology. Geometrically, the infinite circle when twisted gives number eight which visually likens in the patterns of our chromosomes present in DNA and RNA, almost like the movement of a snake sideways, yet forward.

The organs of the human body governed by Saturn are feet, wind, acids, knees, marrow and secretive system21. The anatomical structures governed by Saturn are spleen, upper stomach, endo-cardium, ribs, bones, hair, nails, cold and catarrah2. In Hindu religion, eight is related to concepts like Ashtang namaskar, or Ashtaang Yog, Asht Buddhi, Ashta Siddhi, Asht Vinayak, Ashtadikpalas, Ashtami, etc. Aquarius and Capricorn are influenced by this number’s ruling planet in the western zodiac.

INTERPRETING THE LINES

LINE 1 (Bottom, Yin): It’s time for the culmination of a cycle, a way will open leading to a ‘spirit’ual connect. It is time to renew, reorganise or create a new enterprise, a fresh business, brand new organization and connects to the changing yin of Hexagram 3. Make it beautiful and be guided by the new and not by the old and fearful. Empower someone who you truly respect, such as a guru, to stand by you and help you. Give without constrain with an open mind and heart.

LINE 2: Being at the centre of creation, hold on to your creation like a child grabs its mother. Anything new garners conflicts to break old and negative patterns and create new positive experiences – engage with gusto in this battle towards transformation and change almost like the changing yin in Hexagram 29. Share without restrain, with your whole self.

LINE 3: This line connects to the yin in Hexagram 39. It is time for the man of decision and the harbinger of change to retreat. You are forewarned of illusion or being misled. Don’t just see yourself among pity-mongers or a completely unfit set of people; but choose to disengage immediately to be at ease, relax and progress. Break social patterns fearlessly to create a fresh, clean and new reality. Keep your energy centred internally for the decision of change needs internal harmony.

LINE 4: Internally rich, you know your worth, individuality and position as you find yourself at a place out of the group; know your strength in deciding your fate through the choice of your habits and thoughts here, now. It is indeed a lonely place to be, but move with caution slowly but surely. Do not be overpowered by the bad, evil, negative, old, past or even a defeatist attitude. Keeping your spirit clean and high will lead the way. This changing like can be read better with reference to Hexagram 45.

LINE 5 (YANG): Just as your virtue and compassion shines through, your illustrious organization shines through and through like the reality of the bright sun in the sky. But the processes are hidden here. It is a result of being focussed within that the true purpose and reality breaks through. “The King uses beaters on three sides of the hunt,” says the Book of Changes. Under the command to carry out your plans, you find yourself at the centre of a well-organised network. Flowing with this not forcing your way through would be life changing.

LINE 6 (TOP, YIN): The changing yin here represents headlessness or mindlessness in the group or the organization. It can also be interpreted as the open mouth of the ocean’s fish waiting for a dew drop to fall into it, to create the precious pearl. Interpreting it as ‘headlessness’ could be due to a lack of true meaning, purpose, or goal amongst the group. Beware of rigidity in rules obstructing your own progress. Death may call in spirit, so hold tight to your creation, like a child holds its mother’s pallu (dress).

(The columnist is a Naturopath and Reiki practitioner and pursues astrology as a hobby. )