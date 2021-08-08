Handloom tales: Keeping the traditional weaves alive and artisans aloft amid the pandemic

Chanderi, the small town in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh, is also the heartland of handloom weaving. The looms of this town provide a livelihood to many weavers like Saiful Islam, whose deft hands spin magic on yarn and create exquisite and intricate designs in pure silk, silk cotton, and Chanderi cotton fabrics, day in and day out.

The pandemic took a toll on the 17K odd weavers in Chanderi. Master weaver Islam also lost many artisans in his family and cluster, but all through, none of them stopped the loom ever. "I have been engaging these artisans in work and paying them Rs 500 per loom every week ever since the first lockdown, and mostly from my savings. I arrange the raw material while these weavers run the loom. Things had started looking up in January-February this year, and the business prospect took a hit in the second wave," says Islam.

Seven generations of Islam's family has been weaving Chanderi handloom, and through his venture Ruhi Chanderi Fabric, he has been able to streamline the process. He procures orders, distributes work among 40 weavers' families, and then sells the final products through many e-commerce outlets, including Bunavat, Nisha and Shefali, Sihali Jageer, etc, and with these small measures, Islam lights up hope for the handloom sector.