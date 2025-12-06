Food Trotter: Andheri’s New Menus You Need On Your Radar

Amritsr

After winning hearts in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Dubai, Amritsr – The Maharaja of Indian Cuisine made its debut in Morya Landmark 1. The indulgent menu boasts classics like the slow-cooked buttery Dal Makhni, rich and creamy Butter Chicken, and Sarson da Saag, along with crowd-pleasers such as fragrant Biryani and fluffy Garlic Naan. To complete the experience, diners can sip on refreshing Punjabi beverages including Gajar ki Kanji, Pudina Sharbat, Sikanji, Mango Lassi, and the ever-popular Punjabi Lassi. Amritsr’s cocktail program brings an inventive twist to Indian-inspired mixology. Highlights include Courtesy of Planter, Pickle Mango Mezcarita, Kulangan Elixir and Amritsari Jamun.

Avartana

The contemporary South Indian restaurant at ITC Maratha, puts forth 5 distinct menus namely Maya (Mystical), Bela (Beautiful), Jiaa (Soulful), Anika (Graceful), Tara (Sparkle) – each ranging from 7, 10 to 13 courses. The vibrant ambience is redolent with South India’s temples and the backwaters of Kerala. French press, double distilled rasam in a Martini glass, the mild and flavoursome Asparagus and Coconut Stew, Uthukuli Morel with Malabar parotta and butter toffee, Pumpkin dumplings and fried beans, Cauliflower crunch pomegranate, and Fennel Pannacotta with angel hair caramel are some of the reimagined South Indian fare here. Some dishes are plated on granite serving dishes sourced directly from Mahabalipuram.

Rasmanthan

This spanking new thali place in Veera Desai Industrial Estate serves unlimited, pure vegetarian Royal Feast Thali with a rotational menu, offering a taste of heritage. After the welcome drink of Kokum sharbat, expect some delicacies like Dal baati churma, Khatta dhokla, spicy Sev bhujia roll, followed by mains of Aloo dahiwala, Rajma butter masala, Paneer Maharani and winter special Surti undhiyu, with phulka, puri, biscuit bhakri; Masala khichdi and Dry fruit pulao with Dals and Gujarati Kadhi with sips of chaas. Dig into Moong dal halwa, Malai sandwich, Kesari malpuwa with rabdi. An ode to the royal thalis of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

145 Café & Bar

As 145 Café & Bar celebrates 10 years with a few select highlights from their newly refreshed menu reflecting the flavours, creativity, and evolution of the brand over the last decade. Don’t miss Chorizo Poi, Hot Katsu Curry Chicken, besides the Chef’s Special Oriental Prawns enveloped in a luxuriously creamy, velvety sauce, and infused with layers of aromatic flavour besides Burmese Khow Suey — a comforting Burmese classic reimagined with bold flavours, silky texture, and soulful warmth. Get high on cocktails like Spicy guava Paloma, Tequila Carajillo or Dark Chocolate Negroni.

Tattva

Tattva Bar & Café has lit up this Christmas season with a thoughtfully curated Festive Menu that beautifully blends winter warmth and global flair with a sensory celebration where smoky, spiced comforts meet playful innovation. The bar sets the festive tone with signature mocktails like Northern Berry Solstice, Ginger Frost Mule, and Snowflake Colada. Cocktails shine with Ember Glow Spritz, Solstice Orchard Daiquiri, Snowfall Egg Nog, Christmas Candy Frost. Inventive delights include Solstice Bloom Taco, North Wind Prawns with Pistachio Ember, Hearth-Baked Fajita Chicken Pie, and Midwinter Lamb Chop with Fire-Kissed Kulcha. Winter Cauliflower Steak on Mujadara Rice and Tattva Chef’s Yule Log round out the masterful spread.