National Tourism Day 2026: Why Is Phenomena Tourism The New Obsession For Today’s Global Traveller?

Pic: Alankar Chandra

Awaken the nomad in you to buy a bespoke package of breathtaking experiences.

Freeze frame Insta-worthy moments, be a part of the picture postcard-like locales, witness an array of rare natural phenomena at various earthly sites as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, mingle with the indigenous communities of the places you visit, indulge in their activities, culture, couture and ethnic customs, enjoy the local cuisine.... Well, all this and much more should create an interesting mood board of your prized travelogue, what say?

Call of the wild

Switch off your smartphones and come out of the loop of smart watches, smart bottles and other AI-aided widgets, appliances and services to escape into a surreal world of bliss and tranquility. Feel one with the universe and disappear into the wilderness. The canvases forming the backdrops of your wanderlust are painted by the hand of God and nestled by Mother Nature.

If these seem to add a heft to your travel diary of exclusive accounts and encounters, then plan your itinerary accordingly. For phenomena tourism is yet again on the radar of every roving eye and tour operator. So, by no means can you afford to miss a chance to map the earth and tap into its hidden jewels.

Raging phenomena

“These events are time-bound and season-specific. So, one must block their dates on the annual vacation calendar to take a sneak peek at these natural occurrences,” suggests Alankar Chandra, founder and CEO of Wild Voyager (experiential travel company) and Ilora Retreats.

Cherry Blossom |

For an immersive experience, backpackers are resorting to customised tours. Maverick trippers with their camper vans, tents, rucksack and camera equipment are trooping to destinations to seize the day with both hands. Even glampers who don’t usually compromise on their luxurious comforts while holidaying are too leaving no stone unturned to grab such opportunities that seldom come their way.

But why is ‘phenomena tourism’ emerging as an important part of the travel industry and fraternity?

Rann of Kutch |

“Today, tourists across the globe are increasingly exploring uncharted territories that offer one-of-its-kind happenings tied to a clutch of cultural events or natural phenomena. Also, the proliferation of social media networking via gateways like Pinterest, Snapchat and Instagram, which thrive on visually-stunning photos of these occurrences, appears the key driver of this trend. Nowadays, everybody looks to build a narrative around travelling. Ever since the pandemic has reshaped the way we travel, visitors have been seeking meaningful journeys connected to nature rather than just routine getaways,” enlightens Chandra.

Seeing is believing. Hence, creating momentous memories and storytelling that appeal to human senses are definitely the call of the hour.

Pink Lake of Australia |

“Tourists are no longer satisfied with conventional sightseeing. They want to discover and penetrate the green nature’s raw beauty and biodiversity on the untouched virgin islands of the world, and delve deeper into the nooks and corners of this intriguing planet. They are propelled by experiences, not by destinations,” claims hospitality veteran Elton Rodrigues, who’s the director of HostMyTrips, a boutique travel brand, catering highly curated luxury travel engagements.

Adventure and adrenaline

Be it the great migration of wildebeests and zebras in East Africa (circular movement of a million animals across the ecosystem of Tanzania’s Serengeti and Kenya’s Maasai Mara) or the Northern Lights in Iceland, phenomena tourism provides a first-hand, authentic moment, leaving behind a myriad of everlasting anecdotes and pumping up the adrenaline rush.

Great Migration | Pic: Alamkar Chandra

“Brands, wildlife snappers and nature enthusiasts are increasingly leveraging this prominence of phenomena tourism that unveils curated experiences to travellers,” opines Chandra.

Tour-conducting companies dole out activities, such as midnight kayaking and enthralling cultural events like Sami storytelling during the Finnish Midnight Sun. Moreover, International Dark Sky Park preserves nocturnal milieus, fights light pollution and promotes astronomy.

“Phenomena tourism is thus more than a mere fleeting trend. Rather, it’s a powerful medium to seek awe-inspiring, heart-thumping experiences. It serves holidaymakers who are willing to go that extra mile to stitch a tapestry of personal, transformative incidents. As nature-borne events are short-lived, tourists are prodded by a stroke of luck to catch those occurrences live. It’s like ‘now’ or ‘never’ and that’s what fuels demand for such retreats,” explains Chandra.

Travel tales

Travel influencer Aakash Malhotra reminisces his “surreal and life-altering experience” while viewing the amazing northern lights in the Lapland region.

Fireflies |

“Just imagine, you are walking and suddenly, the sky is on fire, conjuring up the prettiest sight you could ever dream in your life. Watching the dance of lights that swayed like ribbons, streamers and curtains in a riot of colours across the sky in frigid conditions when temperature plummets to sub-zero level is nothing less of a miracle!” he gushes elatedly.

“Albeit I was struggling really hard in the biting cold to see the sky getting lit but I swear the effort was worth it. The spiralling lights looked like a staircase to the heavenly abode of gods. Honestly, it was one of the most goosebumps-getting experiences of my life,” he rattles off.

Travel influencer Abhinav Chandel’s trajectory as a globetrotter fortunately enabled him to witness natural phenomena a few times while traversing the earth’s terrain.

“Viewing The Milky Way (home galaxy constituting our Solar System and seen a band of hazy cloudy light stretching across the night sky) in Spiti Valley has been a regular affair for me in the past couple of years during monsoons (July-September months),” he fondly recollects.

Supermoon |

Biking on dirt tracks and negotiating the treacherous pathways in the Himalayan range are some of the challenges that trekkers frequently face up in the cooler climes of the lofty massifs.

Apart from the attractive snow-capped peaks of the Dhauladhar range, the zone is famous for spotting thousands of butterflies milling around in mountains near Bir and McLeodganj. “You get to see the most charming insects emerging from the forest foliage for a brief span in mid-April,” he inputs.

“I also travelled to Ladakh to admire the apricot blossoms in springtime. Plus, the blooming of the Himalayan cherry blossoms in lower parts of Himachal Pradesh in November is a heavenly sight to delight in. Last but not the least, places like Kinnaur, Ladakh, Kashmir and Spiti, among others, are shutterbugs’ favourite haunts to click and record the captivating snowfall in heaps. An entire area turns into a stark white sheet!” he further chips in.

Great Migration | Pic: Alamkar Chandra

Nature’s Treasures

Gaze at the jaw-dropping skyshow of Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) in the Arctic region and Aurora Australis or Southern Lights in the Antarctic region radiating a dazzling palette of dancing curtains and ribbons across the vast night sky

Appreciate the stunning velvety pink lakes of Australia

Join the festive brigade of the white nights of Russia (at high latitudes during summer, St. Petersburg)

Catch the flocking of slender migratory flamingos to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan during chilly winter spells or the great migration of wildebeests and zebras in East Africa

Bathe in Shillong or Japan’s sea of pink during the cherry blossom season or marvel at the lantern festivals of Southeast Asia

Bask in the recently-viewed bright supermoon (first wolf moon or the first full moon of 2026)

Spot the haunting glitter of the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennesse simulating Diwali diyas or fairy lights, courtesy of the glowing synchronous fireflies in the sylvan slopes during their mating season

Capture on your camera a colony of millions of bats flying out at sunset to hunt insects in Austin (Texas: a unique natural spectacle viewed from over the bridges, riverbanks or boat cruises)

Get drenched in the silvery streaks of the moonlight during Rann Utsav at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat when the salt flats shimmer like silk in the dark under a bright full moon.

Percentage of spike noticed in the tourism landscape:

In India, this segment saw an estimated 20-30% jump over the last five years, particularly post-pandemic. 61% of travellers are interested in natural phenomena, such as the Northern Lights, followed by solar activity in Ladakh skies, mass turtle nesting in Odisha, bioluminescent beaches in the Andamans, the Kumbh Mela and celestial events like solar eclipses, which boosted curiosity-led travel. Improved communication process, awareness through digital media and a growing inclination towards environmentally-friendly and educational trips further accelerated this trend.

A report from Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company, found that 29% of travellers reported augmented interest in adventure travel. In comparison, 34% of consumers showed a growing inquisitiveness about rural and nature-based tourism. In another PassportCard Nomads study, 82% of digital nomads and expats are discovering adventurous, culturally-immersive travel experiences and enjoying the chills and thrills involved.