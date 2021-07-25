Covid-19 impact: What organisations can do to keep their workforce happy amid the pandemic

Employee talk

Some advice is reserved for employees too. Ambika says, “Opening up about one’s emotions may seem difficult but it’s only when there’s release, can there be any room for further integration. Holding spaces for one another and checking in with colleagues and subordinates about their emotions can also be a good way to normalise dialogue around mental health.”

It is obvious, according to Abhishek, that petty issues don’t need HR involvement. “With that said, the most critical part of any conversation is mutual respect. Employees must be polite, reasonable, and coherent when putting forth their grievances. It is then easier for the listener to relate and empathise. If the grievance seems serious with potential fallouts, the opinions of other employees must be included in deciding what follow-up action must be taken to avoid the problem from recurring.”

With talks of holistic workplaces, Das says companies should opt for a whistle-blower and skip-level feedback and review mechanism. “HR should encourage employees to reach out to them for any issues. Confidentiality should be respected and the focus should be to solve the overall issue and not bury it within the bureaucratic layers of the company.”

These small steps can surely lead any organisation to have employees that want to stay, rather than need to.