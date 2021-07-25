Covid-19 impact: Wanderlust Indians are rediscovering their country, giving pandemic-ravaged tourism industry a boost

With Covid-19 making international travel challenging, peripatetic Indians are rediscovering the joys of exploring their own backyards. Drivecations, staycations, road trips and local slow/immersive travel experiences at drivable properties have surged among those eager to escape home confinement after a long spell of pandemic-induced lockdowns.

According to a pan-India Airbnb survey, domestic travel, which is already showing signs of recovery by increasing 40% since the beginning of the year, will continue to drive occupancies across hotels and resorts in 2021, thanks to ‘revenge travel’ during weekends and holidays.

Connecting with nature, exploring fun activities and bonding with family minus the stress of rushing around overseas to tick many boxes will be the new form of rejuvenation, say aviation experts. Leveraging this interest among travellers, hotels and resorts have come out with an array of recreational offerings.