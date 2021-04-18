This World Earth Day, say yes to sustainable staycation with these 5 best retreats in India

Under the property’s ‘Green Banqueting’ concept, cocktail stirrers are replaced with wooden stirrers; plastic bottles with glass bottles; plastic cutlery with wooden cutlery. In my suite, I note that all toiletries come in bio degradable environmental-friendly packaging.

“Over 99 per cent of solid waste is either re-used or recycled in the hotel,” Nishant Negi, General Manager, Welcomhotel Dwarka. This has helped the property gain a zero waste generation status by reducing, reusing and recycling its solid waste. Kitchen trash is converted into manure by an in-house organic waste convertor and recycled for use in landscaping garden areas. From conserving water through harvesting rainwater and treating and recycling grey water, every effort is made to preserve the eco-system around the property.

Roseat By The Ganges, Rishikesh

Hiking? Check. Trekking? Check. River rafting? Check, check. From a spiritual journey, pilgrimage spots, yoga and meditation to visiting organic farms, the Beatles ashram and the Rajaji National Wildlife park, the resort is a wellness seeker’s haven.

Located on the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayas of Rishikesh, it also offers breath-taking views of the Ganges waterway. Each of the resort’s 16 villas offers a private balcony that opens up to the river valley. Large sliding glass doors overlooking trees and mountain ridges bring the salubrious outdoors within. A heated infinity pool and terrace, a spa, sauna and gym with a focus on Ayurveda and yoga seem befitting for a destination known as the “yoga capital of the world”.

Start your day with a morning yoga session and a nature walk on the white sand beach. Follow it up with an organic breakfast and a culinary session with the chef rustling up local Garhwali dishes. The food is super fresh incorporating locally farmed and ethically sourced produce. Be it the award winning Roasted by Roseate café or Chidya Ghar, where a regionally influenced menu reinforces the resort’s sustainability theme, there is little here that won’t leave you awestruck.

End your day at Parmarth Niketan Ashram where the Ganga aarti is performed every evening. Air thick with frankincense and the chanting of mantras to the accompaniment of drumbeats and torch flames, it culminates in devotees floating glittering diyas down the Ganges.

So the next break you get – keeping COVID times in mind – enjoy these staycations that give some thing back to the earth.

Tijara Fort Palace, Rajasthan

Making heritage sustainable has been one of the pioneering ideas behind Neemrana’s 19th Tijara Fort Palace in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. A passionate initiative in the heritage hotel movement in India, pioneered by conservationists Aman Nath and the late Francis Wacziarg, the fort’s building was left unfinished in 1845 because of the premature death of Raja Balwant Singh, who started the construction of this fort-palace in 1835.