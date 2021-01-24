'Bungalows or Hotels?': Here's how COVID-19 has changed travelling experience

The business side

The traditional in-stay checklist has now made way for questions like — does the stay ensure adequate social distancing, is there a private kitchen, can I have an extra room for help or support staff and so on.

Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip, shared his insights on the latest trend in the travelling sector. “With 2020 behind us, people are looking forward to strike-off vacation from their bucket list after being home-bound for long. As safety and hygiene remain key decision-making factors for travellers, we have noticed a higher preference for premium hotel properties that have comprehensive safety and sanitization protocols during the stay along with lucrative deals and add-ons. Many travellers are looking for vacation lodging that do not have the hustle and bustle of hotels, and are picking alternative accommodations including private villas and independent homestays. These properties are seeing high demand as they manage to check-off various parameters such as social distancing, private kitchen, room for help/support staff etc.”

Talking about how companies are working to give better services to their customers, Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, OYO India & South Asia, said: “The pandemic presented an opportunity for us to build a ‘resilient OYO’. Last year, we leveraged technology in a big way by offering meaningful solutions to our consumers, partners and employees in the new normal. We focused on continuously delivering a high-quality experience to our customers as part of our ‘Sanitised Stays’, ‘Contact-less check-ins’ and ‘Sanitised Before Your Eyes’ initiatives while adding value to the experience of our asset partners with improved occupancy and revenue.”

He also said that travel booking trends suggest that India is ready to travel again. “The demand we are witnessing is fairly distributed and holiday patterns have changed tremendously. With WFH and flexible work hours, today, families don’t necessarily have to plan their holidays around school calendars, weekends or holiday seasons. We believe that leisure markets will see a fair share of pent up demand spurt before witnessing steady occupancy in 2021. With travel restrictions opening up gradually and vaccination drives starting globally we are hopeful that we will make the best out of whatever 2021 has to offer,” Kapoor added.

Before the coronavirus wreaked havoc, Indians rarely considered homestays and villas as an option. But, now in light of new developments and the need to spend some ‘family-bonding’ or ‘me’ time, private places are emerging as the winners.

What is a contactless check-in?

Guests can check-in through app or website (of the platform you are booking through, example—OYO, Vista Rooms, MakeMyTrip, etc) thus eliminating the need for a physical check-in process on arrival. Once guests arrive at the hotel, they will only need to pick the sanitised key card at the reception desk, allowing them to directly head to their room. This process enables social distancing and reduces the risk of infections while checking in.

Average cost of a homestay and villa in Maharashtra

Price depends on the location and your requirement. It can be as low as Rs 8,000/night for a three-bedroom villa or as high as Rs 51,000/night for seven bedrooms.