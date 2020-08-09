Workcations: The new lockdown trend where work meets vacations

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has hit us bad and we need to reinvent ways to live a better life, workcation is coming as a major boon for those who can afford a holiday.

Will this be a game-changer?

“‘Work from Home’ is here to stay. The digitisation of our lives is now well underway. What would have taken a decade took less than three months due to the pandemic. We are always at work and all we need is a device that connects to the internet to make us ubiquitous to our bosses. If all we need to do to connect to work is an internet connection, why not work from scenic locations that can make us less stressful and more productive,” said Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group, which owns multiple hotels across North India.

“More and more people will opt for workcation majorly because of convenience, comfort, and eventually, companies will also arrange for such. Also, it perfectly fits into the work- home balance concept,” said Amit Damani of Vista Rooms, which runs vacation homes across India.

How is it different from corporate off-sites?

Corporate companies have a tradition of going off-site, which is basically a team building exercise where most team members stay and work from a location out of office. However, the difference is these workcations aren’t office induced. Rather, people travel on their own and not necessarily with their colleagues, but families.

“For short trips (usually five-seven days) a family of seven to eight members are travelling, wherein for long stays ( 12 to 18 days ) it’s close to 10-12 guests,” said Damani.

While most corporate off-sites have a duration between two to four nights, in these workcations people spend a week or even more.

Which destinations are in demand?

Due to the lockdown policies changing every fortnight and states implementing the same from time to time, it’s still too early to predict the trend. However, initial trends indicated Shimla, Mashobra, Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Nainital, Ranikhet, Almora in Uttarakhand, Ooty and Coorg in Karnataka, Poovar Island, Thekkady and Alleppey in Kerala and Goa as the hotspots of workcations. Due to increased cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, from where professionals would have travelled, tourism boom hasn’t been noticed. However, hoteliers predict once things get streamlined workcation mode will see a major rise.

Are workcations all work and no play?

Most hotels have devised a policy that require tourists to be extra cautious during this troubled time. People who are staying aren’t encouraged to venture out for the benefit of the local people as well as the ones who are travelling.