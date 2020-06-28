'Bowl' Appétit: Why bowl food could be your best bet post-pandemic

When the lockdown was suddenly implemented in March due to the widespread of coronavirus, the hospitality sector was one of the worst to take the hit in the accounts. A business that takes years to get stable and another few to make people walk-in through that door had shut shops overnight staring at a bleak future.

And, now that eateries have been allowed to home-deliver, the restaurants aren’t getting back to the business with a bang. They are now facing the new challenge of building a trust of hygiene, a sense of feeling at home amongst the patrons. More struggle will be in store for them when diners will start to walk in. The good old buffet for Sunday brunch will still be a distant dream for some months now, if not a year. Also, for us, when we walk in with a bunch of office colleagues or friends, not everybody will be comfortable with sharing plates.

That brings us to the question then where does the future lie? Well, some restaurateurs seem to be introducing bowl or bento box as a wise alternative to sharing plates. So, we can walk in, order our favourites and relish the food without the fear of sharing.