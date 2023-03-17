Confuse between whether to use lipstick or lip balm? Here's a handy guide for the prettiest pout 

Pic: Freepik

Ever wondered what gives your favourite celebrity their perfect pout? In the digital age, several celebrities — from Bollywood to Hollywood to the music industry across the globe — have either spoken about their favourite lipsticks or showed them off in social media posts. However, few names in the industry are smitten by lip balms or pigmented lip balms and keep that as the must-have beauty essentials in their pouch.

However, for someone who has just started exploring the big world of the cosmetic industry in India, deciding if they have to start with lipstick or lip balm seems a tricky task.

The difference

The basic difference between lip balms, lipsticks, and pigmented lip balms is the purpose and occasion.

Avleen Bansal, Head of Training at Makeup Studio India says that lip products such as lip balm, lip gloss, and lipstick all have diverse uses. “A lip gloss provides shine and a trace of colour, whereas a lip balm typically serves to nourish and protect the lips. Lipstick's vibrant shades make a strong statement,” Bansal tells FPJ.

For newcomers, lipstick is a colour bullet that comes in a variety of textures and formulas to enhance the colour of your pout. Women use them to give their lips colour, texture, and protection. Even though many women wear lipstick, it can have drawbacks like dryness and black lips, and hence a soft, emollient product known as lip balm is applied to the lips to soften, moisturise, and protect them. It aids in protecting lips from the sun's rays and wind. Moreover, it prevents cracks, inflammation, and dehydration of the lips. Lip balms are therefore necessary to protect lips from harm.

How each work

For Komal Pange, Beauty Advisor at Mary Cohr India, Lip balm is a daily lip care product that is formulated to hydrate and protect the lips. “It usually consists of ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, or oils to help retain moisture and prevent chapped lips. Lip balms can also act as primers when applied before lipstick,” says Pange.

She adds that lipsticks are cosmetic products that are made with a combination of pigments, oils, and waxes to provide colour, texture, and shine. They have various finishes like matte, gloss, or metallic, and can range in shades from neutral to bold.

On the other hand, Pange elucidates that pigmented lip balm is a combination of lip balm and lipstick, as it is used to add colour to the lips while also moisturising and protecting them. “Pigmented lip balm typically has a sheer, subtle colour and a glossy or satin finish and usually contains similar ingredients to regular lip balm,” she says.

Many confuse using lipstick as lip balms but Komal says that due to their higher concentration of pigments, waxes, fragrances, preservatives, and drying ingredients, lipsticks are typically not suitable for use as lip balms.

“If you want to use it as a lip balm, choose a lipstick with moisturising ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, or vitamin E. Stay away from products with drying ingredients like menthol or alcohol,” she says.

Now you know that all these three products are significantly different though their prime goal is lip care. Lip balms are primarily used to moisturise and protect the lips from dryness, chapping, and cracking. Lipsticks, on the other hand, are cosmetic products designed to add colour and shine to the lips and Pigmented lip balms are a hybrid of the two products. They provide the colour and shine of lipstick while also moisturising and protecting the lips like a lip balm.

Ananya Kapur, Founder of Type Beauty says that “if you are looking to hydrate and protect your lips, opt for a lip balm and If you want to add colour and shine, go for lipstick. if you want the best of both worlds, try a pigmented lip balm,” she says.

Use with care

Just like their benefits, their usage varies too. “When you wake up, your lips are probably dry; when you are going for a run; when you are carrying out your daily responsibilities; after eating; and just before going to bed. Lip balms are utilised during all of these activities. So, it is present throughout your entire day,” says Bansal.

You wear lipstick whenever you want to make a statement whether it is dramatic or subtle depending on the occasion and your personality. It also contributes to improving your everyday appearance. If the lipstick is highly hydrating, you can use it as a lip balm to make your lips supple and add a slight tint.