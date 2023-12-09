Compagnie Käfig's 'Pixel': A Show That Blends Dance And Technology

In contemporary dance, few troupes have managed to blend the physical and the digital with the finesse of Compagnie Käfig. This French dance company, under the visionary leadership of Mourad Merzouki, has been redefining the boundaries of dance and technology since its inception in 1996. The name Käfig, meaning ‘cage’ in both German and Arabic, is a testament to Merzouki’s philosophy of not being confined to a single style. This December, India will witness this groundbreaking fusion first-hand as Compagnie Käfig brings its celebrated production, Pixel, to its shores.

Pixel is a digital spectacle that challenges the conventional notions of space and movement. In collaboration with the French digital production studio Adrien M & Claire, Merzouki has created a world where dancers interact with a virtual environment, blurring the lines between reality and illusion. This synergy of virtuoso hip-hop, contemporary dance, and digital artistry has captivated audiences globally since its premiere in 2014.

Merzouki shares, “I wanted to open up the way where the synthetic world of digital projection interacts with the dancer’s reality. Besides video projections, I wanted Armand Amar’s music to fit closely to the choreography and the images, like a warmer invitation to travel. Accompanying the performers, his music brings out the energy as well as the poetry lying in the dancer’s body.”

The tour organised by the Alliances Françaises in India is akin to a bridge between the French and Indian artistic communities. The Alliances Françaises have long been instrumental in fostering cultural ties between France and India, and this tour is a continuation of that tradition. The upcoming performances in New Delhi (December 8 at Kamani Auditorium), Mumbai (December 16 at NCPA), and Goa (December 19 at Serendipity Arts Festival) aren’t standalone shows but opportunities for collaboration and learning. Workshops, masterclasses, and auditions by Merzouki and his team are planned to offer Indian artists a chance to engage with and learn from these masters of dance.

Merzouki’s work is characterised by its accessibility and appeal to a broad audience. His choreography, while technically demanding, speaks to both connoisseurs and novices of dance. This inclusivity is, perhaps, what sets Compagnie Käfig apart. The company’s signature style is a blend of the virtuosity of hip-hop, the aesthetics of modern scenography, and the emotive power of music, creating a dance experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.

As ‘Pixel’ prepares to make its mark on Indian soil, it brings with it not just the promise of spectacular performances but also the potential for lasting artistic collaborations. In partnership with the Prakriti Foundation, the contemporary dance and hip-hop communities of India will be given an opportunity to feature in Mourad Merzouki’s upcoming show, ‘Cartes blanches,' which will be released in India in 2024. This tour is a celebration of the universality of dance, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers.

As Merzouki says that the company is eager to reconnect with audiences post-COVID, sharing their fresh blend of dance and technology with the world. “It’s an opportunity for Indian audiences to witness a dance phenomenon that has been captivating the world and for Indian artists to engage with and learn from some of the best in contemporary dance,” he concludes.

As ‘Pixel’ prepares to weave its digital magic across Indian stages, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all involved.