Rohan Solomon Marks Two Decades In Music With An Album Strung Out To Dry

Rohan Solomon, the former Cyanide frontman, is at his own tipping point. He’s been toiling in the fertile ground between the popular format of music and the grandeur of a symphony orchestra, and now he’s ready to tip into the mainstream consciousness. This Grammy-submitted artist is no stranger to the top spots on global radio charts like the Euro Indie Music Charts and World

Indie Music Charts. The singer-songwriter and producer with roots that stretch to New York city, is out with a conceptual and orchestral record that he’s titled Strung Out To Dry. It took nearly four years to complete, and was recorded across multiple countries. Backed by the familiar ensemble of guitars, bass, piano, and drums, his narrative is given wings by the symphonic embrace of a full orchestra, offering listeners not just a song, but an experience. It takes you back to the concept rock albums of the 70s and 80s that told a cinematic story.

Standout single Victoria’s Secret is a haunting composition that explores the veiled realities of our world. The track reached No. 2 on global radio charts. Pop-rock anthem Keep Holding On was inspired by the isolation of the Covid lockdown. Solomon has revisited the track, shining a light on the protagonist’s journey, reminding us all to keep holding on.

Excerpts from an interview:

Which is your most personal song from the new album? Why?

They are all pretty personal to me. But if I was to choose one, I would say Serenity. This is because it is written in a place and about a place where I have written so many other songs. It’s a place where I’m always truly happy. To be able to capture that feeling in the form of a song is very personal and rewarding for me.

What were the challenges in putting together an orchestral album of such magnitude and depth?

The most challenging and time consuming part was transcribing. Getting all those MIDI notes to actual scores was a challenge. This was necessary to be able to pass on to the conductor of the orchestra. There are quite a few steps involved before the actual recording. It surprised me for sure. The software makes it easy, but when we would double check everything, there would be a lot of corrections that we would need to make. Harshit (Verma - Orchestra Composition & Arrangement) did a great job at handling that aspect.

Won’t Victoria’s Secret get mistaken with Jax’s hit single of the same name?

(Laughs) Not at all. I love Jax’s song, but that’s literally about the company and how it’s run by an old man living in Ohio. My song is a little darker in its theme. It sheds a little light on depression and follows a protagonist and how she has to wear a “mask” and pretend to be a certain way because of the pressures of society. My song has a more sombre vibe to it, whereas Jax’s tune is pretty upbeat. I love both songs in different ways.

How do you balance the two roles as a solo musician and as a producer for other artistes?

I approach both these processes very differently. When it’s my song, I already know exactly what the emotion is, what the history is behind the story of a particular song. But when I am producing a song for someone else, I always spend some time talking to the artist and listening to the story that inspired that song. I tell them to treat me like their therapist. Whatever they tell me is confidential, but it’s important for me to know the story to allow me to understand the vision of the artist and try to put myself in their shoes and feel that same emotion. Once I’ve been able to pinpoint the direction and feeling, then we move ahead with the actual production. Then, the way forward becomes clear.

Happy Place delves on mental health. You’ve openly discussed using yoga and therapy to manage anxiety. How important is it for artistes to open up about mental health?

Very important. It’s much better than keeping things bottled up. Just by talking about it to a friend or therapist can very possibly save your life and help you in the process. There is so much pressure on musicians to perform and always release a hit. People don’t realise how much work goes into just making one song and it’s not always going to be a hit. It’s important to realise that musicians are also human and need to deal with their mental health in a healthy way.