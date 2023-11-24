Preservation Meets Party At Magnetic Fields Festival 2023

Imagine Coachella, but with more camels and less flower crowns. That's Magnetic Fields for you. The stunning Alsisar Mahal in Rajasthan will turn into a vibrant canvas of music, art, and culture for the three-day music fest scheduled from December 15-17, 2023. It's a sensory overload in the best possible way. With a lineup that boasts an eclectic mix of local and international artists, the festival is a melting pot of sounds ranging from electronic to folk.

What to expect

The venue adds to the charm. This 17th-century palace, with its grand courtyards and intricate architecture, provides a backdrop that's nothing short of magical. Think Sleeping Beauty's castle, if she woke up and decided to host a rave. The festival offers a plethora of experiences, from contemporary art installations to secret parties in the desert. It's a place where traditional Rajasthani culture meets modern artistic expression. It's like if a history book and a modern art gallery had a baby, and that baby knew how to throw a party.

There's a range of accommodations, from luxurious palace rooms to tented camps in the desert. You can choose to sleep like a king, or like a very fancy nomad. But what truly sets the Magnetic Fields Festival apart is its atmosphere. It's a place where strangers become friends and music transcends language.

AKASHOSWAL

Top music acts

This year's Magnetic Fields Festival is all about 'preservation' – think of it as a hipster's approach to saving the planet, but with more music and less preaching. From the decor to the workshops, it's like a cultural time capsule, but way cooler and with a soundtrack. Now, let's talk lineup, because it's like the Avengers of dance music festivals. Magnetic Fields isn't just showing off modern India; it's a kaleidoscope of sounds, experiences, and, let's be honest, some pretty Instagrammable moments.

Over at the Jameson Connects South Stage, they have Goya kicking things off with his experimental vibes, Afrobeat icon Dele Sosimi and his band, and Gauley Bhai bringing some Nepalese rock flair. There's also Dolorblind and Dualist Inquiry, who's teasing us with his new album. And let's not forget Sandunes, debuting her LP, alongside a lineup that's so diverse, it could be a UN musical.

The BUDx North Stage is where the dance magic happens. Picture a mix of fresh talents like I. Jordan, Paula Tape with her sunny house beats, and Bake, who's as inimitable as they come. They're joined by Yu Su, Dar Disku, and Rishi Sippy, among others. And Mella Dee? He's redefining warehouse music, while DJ ADHD is carving out his own niche. Then there's the Ray-Ban Desert Oasis, kicking off with Warehouse Mix's No Mo Soul and Tartaruga. Dar Disku will bring Middle Eastern beats to the desert, and Jennifer Loveless will add her unique sound. The AAGUU Presents: Solar Spirit showcase is like a musical buffet – there's something for everyone.

BUDxYARD turns into a dance haven at night. Leading the pack is Nosedrip, followed by Otik and Orpheu The Wizard. They're joined by Moopie, Jennifer Loveless, and a lineup of DJs who are as fun as their names suggest. For something secret and special, the Ray-Ban Secret Party with Numbers features Hudson Mohawke and Spencer, celebrating 20 years of groundbreaking music. The Resident Advisor party is a festival highlight, with Amaliah and Danielle going back-to-back, and dotdat starting the night off right. Jameson Connects Underground in the palace dungeons (yes, dungeons!) will feature Mixtress, OX7GEN, RaSa, and a showcase curated by Antariksh Records.

The Peacock Club is a storytelling tent by day and a disco dancefloor by night. The Midnight Dub Club features Delhi Sultanate & guests, and Or:la wraps up the festival with a legendary Sunday night finale. The Sundowner is everyone's favorite sunset spot, featuring Vridian, Alboe, Unnayanaa, and more, including a live set by Kareem Ali. Finally, the DDC x Pursue Cosmic Disco Bar, hosted by the Dynamite Disco Collective, promises surprise sets and non-stop fun.

In short, this fest is where preservation meets party. It's like a history lesson, but with more dancing and less homework.