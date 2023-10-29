K-Pop Star Kim Woojin Talks About His India Tour

Korean singer Kim Woojin has been on a whirlwind adventure that will make you go, “Phew!” The heartthrob has been globe-trotting from Korea to Brazil, and the rollercoaster ride has multiple stops. For one, the K-pop star took an acting gig on Beyond The Wardrobe, an HBO MAX show that mixed magical portals with a K-pop band. And guess who Woojin plays? Kyung-min, a member of the imaginary K-pop sensation, ACT. Think of it as Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but with groovier outfits. “It hasn’t been long since I started acting, but I had fun shooting. After learning acting, I think my depth of music is deeper than before,” Woojin said.

Yes, Woojin is performing in multiple Indian cities this month. If you’re in the mood for a Woojin-packed musical safari, head over to Dublin Square at Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai on October 29 for a photo-op and a mini concert. He will play on the Road to Cherry Blossom stage in Delhi on October 23, in Dimapur (Nagaland) on October 26 and the K-Wave festival in Bangalore on October 28. Asked what he’s most curious about for the tour, he said, “I’m curious about Indian music and looking forward to how passionate Indian fans’ love for K-pop would be. I can’t wait to see them at the concerts.”

Woojin is the real deal among K-pop stars. He was part of the popular Stray Kids group from 2017 to 2019. The individualist that he is, Woojin went on a solo creative journey, and has been getting all the heart-eye emojis for his acting, singing, and songwriting. His debut album, The Moment: A Minor, dropped in 2021. His second mini-album The Moment: Bounce popped onto the scene in August 2023. It’s a bold declaration that Woojin is on a mission, both musically and personally. It’s like the opening number of a Broadway show about self-discovery, and he’s not planning on hitting the brakes anytime soon. The album includes tracks like Song of Icarus, Telepathy, Drive Away, Tryin’ and, of course, the earworm On My Way. It’s a personal song for Woojin. Although his voice is considered angelic by many, he’s not one to shy away from the nitty-gritties of life. “On My Way’s theme is that it doesn’t matter how others think of you. Just trust yourself,” he explained.

Woojin threw a musical curveball by dropping a track called Dive on the soundtrack of the 2023 K-drama King The Land. “When I first listened to the guide of the OST, I thought this song is what I could sing well,” he said with complete honesty. Dive isn’t his first rodeo in the world of K-drama soundtracks. He sang for the 2021 drama Let Me Be Your Knight and belted the groovy In The End for the 2022 drama Reborn Rich. The guy’s got a melodic treasure chest that just keeps on giving. “This is just the beginning. I have plans for reaching out to my fans with more diverse music. If I get the chance, I’d like to show the Cubs my different sides on TV shows, musicals, OST and so on,” he added. For the uninitiated, Cubs is what his fans are called. Woojin asked FPJ to send out a special message to the Cubs in India: “Thank for your support as always. I’ll do my best to make better music and performances. Let’s have many more good times together!”

